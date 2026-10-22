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GPGI Announces Date Of Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Release And Conference Call


Date: 2026-10-22 08:02:56

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPGI, Inc. (NYSE: GPGI), a diversified multi-industry platform for companies with great positions in good industries, today announced it will host a conference call on Thursday, November 5, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST) to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026. GPGI's earnings results will be reported in a press release prior to the call.

GPGI's leadership team will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Date: Thursday, November 5, 2026
Time: 8:00 a.m. EST
Live webcast registration link: here

We encourage all participants to register at least 15 minutes prior to the 8:00 a.m. EST start time. A live webcast and replay will be available on GPGI's website at . If you have any difficulty registering for the conference call, please contact GPGI at ....

About GPGI

GPGI, Inc. (NYSE: GPGI) is a diversified, multi-industry platform for companies with great positions in good industries. The platform is managed by Resolute Holdings Management, Inc. (NYSE: RHLD) and is purpose-built to acquire, own, and scale high-quality businesses led by great operators, benefiting from a permanent capital base and the systematic deployment of the Resolute Operating System. GPGI currently consists of CompoSecure and Husky – two market leaders with best-in-class financials and durable opportunities for growth. For more information, please visit GPGI.com.

GPGI Contact
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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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