Nordpass Launches Identity Masking And ID Monitoring

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NordPass, a leading password manager developed by the team behind NordVPN, is launching Identity Masking and ID Monitoring features to strengthen user identity protection.

Identity Masking, available for Premium, Family, and Business users, allows individuals to generate synthetic personal details for low-trust or unverified websites, protecting true identities from data harvesting and potential breaches.

“You can think of it as a digital shield that satisfies mandatory sign-up forms while keeping a user's real identity off the grid and out of data broker databases,” says Karolis Arbaciauskas, head of product at cybersecurity company NordPass and its parent organization Nord Security.

Forced oversharing

Identity Masking enables users to generate coherent and usable synthetic names, home addresses, and email addresses (powered by Email Masking). These details can be used for newsletters, loyalty programs, and apps that demand extensive personal information without needing to verify a user's actual identity.

Both Premium and Business users can create identity masks using the NordPass browser extension, desktop, and mobile apps. They can select to create either a male or a female name and pick from one of 12 locations for the address, including the UK, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and Switzerland. The information will look coherent enough to appear real, but will be deliberately engineered to prevent instances of impersonation.

“Forced personal data requirements have become a privacy problem. Whether you're shopping, signing up for an event, or just want to test that new AI service, you're often required to hand over your full name and home address. Once that data is shared, you lose control over it - but if the service provider mishandles it, you have to bear the consequences,” says Arbaciauskas.“Identity Masking gives users a simple way to meet these requirements without oversharing, reducing the risk of cross-site tracking and profiling.”

The feature also offers a vital security layer for organizations. Employees often need to access third-party tools or free trials for work, which frequently require personal details. If this data is compromised, it can expose the employer. Identity Masking allows teams to test products and access resources securely while keeping their professional identities private.

Data Breach Scanner upgrade

NordPass also upgraded one of its trademark features, which users have already come to rely on - the Data Breach Scanner. From now on, Premium and Family users will be able to actively monitor not only their credentials, but also their most sensitive personal identification numbers, including SSNs, passports, and national ID cards.

“Through security products like NordVPN and NordPass, Nord Security has been long committed to helping users protect their personal data online. Since launching Email Masking in 2024, the NordPass team has received numerous requests to introduce protection for more personal data. By expanding the personal data protection scope, we can help users reduce the risk of data exposure,” says Arbaciauskas.

ABOUT NORDPASS

NordPass is a password manager for both business and consumer clients. It's powered by the latest technology for the utmost security. Developed with affordability, simplicity, and ease of use in mind, NordPass allows users to access passwords securely on desktops, mobile devices, and browsers. All passwords are encrypted on the device, so only the user can access them. NordPass was created by the experts behind NordVPN - the advanced security and privacy app. For more information: nordpass.com.

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