Nuclear Waste Innovator Deep Isolation To Join Leadership Discussion Hosted By The Economist Enterprise In New York

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Deep Isolation-sponsored event will bring together leaders in nuclear energy, finance and civil society to explore responsible power growth

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deep Isolation Nuclear, Inc. (OTCQB: DBHL ) (“Deep Isolation” or the“Company”), a leading innovator in nuclear waste disposal technology, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Rod Baltzer will participate in The energy horizon: responsible power growth, an Economist Enterprise event scheduled for Nov. 9 at the Yale Club in New York City. The event will bring together leaders from the energy, finance and civil society sectors to explore how nuclear power can help meet rising electricity demand.

Baltzer will be joined by Shawn Reynolds, portfolio manager at VanEck, and Laura Hermann, deputy executive director of Energy Communities Alliance. The discussion will examine the opportunities and responsibilities associated with expanding nuclear energy, including the role of financing, public confidence and sustainable waste disposal solutions.

“As global energy demand accelerates, nuclear power has an increasingly important role to play in delivering reliable, low-carbon electricity,” said Baltzer.“But responsible nuclear growth requires us to think beyond electricity generation and address the entire nuclear lifecycle, including permanent waste disposal. We are excited to join Economist Enterprise and fellow industry leaders to explore how innovation, investment and community collaboration can help build a sustainable nuclear future.”

Deep Isolation is advancing deep borehole disposal technology designed to provide a safe, scalable and potentially cost-effective pathway for the permanent isolation of spent nuclear fuel and high-level radioactive waste. The Company's participation in the Economist Enterprise event reflects its commitment to supporting responsible nuclear energy expansion through scientifically grounded waste management solutions.

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About Deep Isolation

Deep Isolation (OTCQB: DBHL ) is the first company to undertake development of technologies for nuclear waste disposal in deep boreholes. Deep Isolation's solution will offer a unique approach to help countries identify, plan for and complete the necessary steps to dispose of their nuclear waste inventories. With over 100 patents issued to date, Deep Isolation's technology is designed to leverage proven drilling practices to allow safe isolation of waste deep underground in horizontal, vertical, or slanted borehole repositories. Deep Isolation's Universal Canister System is engineered to support integrated management of spent fuel and high-level radioactive waste from legacy and advanced reactors across storage, transportation, and eventual disposal. In January 2026, Deep Isolation launched a full-scale, at-depth deep borehole Commercialization Pilot for its solution at Cameron, Texas, in collaboration with the Deep Borehole Demonstration Center, Halliburton (NYSE: HAL), Amentum (NYSE: AMTM), NAC International (TYO: 7004), and Occlusion Nuclear Solutions.

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Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are“forward-looking information” or“forward-looking statements” (collectively,“forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our plans, objectives and expectations for our business, the future growth of our business and the nuclear energy and nuclear waste disposal industries as a whole, and future benefits expected to arise from our strategic partnerships. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words and phrases or variations of words and phrases or statements such as“may,”“should,”“expect,”“intend,”“plan,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“predict,”“will,”“could,”“project,”“target,”“potential,”“continue” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's belief and assumptions, including current expectations and projections about future events and trends, and on information currently available to management.

Forward-looking statements in this or any other news release are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and assumptions are subject to a number of factors, including, among others: the failure of a market to develop for our deep borehole disposal solutions as quickly as we expect or at all; a failure of demand for our solution to develop sufficiently; regulatory and legal developments, including issues relating to obtaining regulatory approvals or permissions on the timelines we expect or at all; our lack of profitability; delays or failure in our initiative to complete a full-scale, at-depth demonstration of our Universal Canister System and our deep borehole solution; our failure to enter into contracts with customers or, once we do enter into contracts, to continue such contractual relationships or to receive new contract awards; our dependency on governmental contracts and awards and our ability to finalize negotiations on same; our failure to manage our growth effectively or to execute our business plan; our failure to sustain and expand relationships with governmental entities and strategic partners; a failure in the assumptions or analyses we have used in supporting forecasts or plans; our inability to commercialize our products at scale; the development or deployment of other technologies or solutions supplanting or competing with our technologies; challenges to our intellectual property; failures to protect, maintain, enforce, and enhance our intellectual property, and claims by others of intellectual property infringement; political and public perceptions of nuclear energy, including perceptions as to accidents or other high-profile events involving nuclear power facilities or radioactive materials; our liquidity and ability to raise capital; any inability to control operating and project costs and project delays or other project-related problems; security (including cybersecurity) breaches or disruptions; geopolitical, macroeconomic, domestic events or crises, including supply chain disruptions and other risks and uncertainties outside of our control; weather and effects of climate change; and litigation or legal proceedings that may be brought against us.

The foregoing is not an exhaustive list of all the factors that may cause any forward-looking statements to prove inaccurate or our actual results to differ materially from our expectations and forecasts. Moreover, we operate in a highly regulated environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, the future events and trends discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements, and we cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this release or to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law.

Additional information concerning the factors above and other factors will be found in the Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), including the sections titled“Forward-Looking Statements” and“Risk Factors” in the Company's Reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 and the quarter ending March 31, 2026, respectively, as filed with the SEC on March 30, 2026, our Form S-1, originally filed August 18, 2025 and subsequently amended, our Proxy Statement for our 2026 Annual Meeting as filed on April 29, 2026, and in filings with the SEC that will be made in the future. The Company's SEC filings are available free of charge at or upon written request to Deep Isolation at ... or ....

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at