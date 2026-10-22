Goldhaven Intersects Multiple Polymetallic Sulphide Zones At Magno, Including Up To 13 Metres In D Zone Drilling

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoldHaven Resources Corp. ("GoldHaven" or the "Company") (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS) is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing diamond drilling program at the D Zone silver-lead-zinc target, located within its flagship Magno Project in northwestern British Columbia. Highlights

Four of five completed drill holes intersected semi-massive to massive sulphide mineralization at Middle D.

GOH26-10 and GOH26-13 intersected approximately 10.75 metres and 13 metres, respectively, of cumulative sulphide mineralization across separate intervals.

GOH26-10 encountered multiple mineralized horizons containing visible galena and sphalerite, together with arsenopyrite-rich sulphides and garnet-bearing skarn, highlighting the polymetallic character of the target. Preliminary portable XRF screening of selected drill-core locations in GOH26-10 returned individual spot readings of up to 411,000 ppm zinc (41.1% Zn), 38,500 ppm lead (3.85% Pb) and 17,600 ppm tin (1.76% Sn), with laboratory assays pending.* *Portable XRF readings are preliminary, non-representative spot measurements and should not be interpreted as laboratory assays or indicative of interval grades. GoldHaven has completed five diamond drill holes from two drill pads approximately 75 metres (m) apart within the Middle D area of the historically named D Zone, with four of the five completed holes intersecting semi-massive to massive sulphide mineralization within a geophysical anomaly identified in an airborne survey conducted by the Company in early 2026. The Company is currently advancing drill hole GOH26-14 as it continues to evaluate the distribution and geometry of mineralization within the target area. D Zone Drilling Results The current drilling campaign is focused on evaluating the Middle D portion of the D Zone, an area of historically documented silver-lead-zinc mineralization within the Magno Project. Rob Birmingham, President and CEO of GoldHaven, commented: "We are encouraged by the results at D Zone, with four of our first five drill holes intersecting significant intervals of semi-massive to massive sulphide mineralization. The identification of multiple mineralized horizons, including visible lead-zinc sulphides and indications of tin-bearing skarn, is particularly interesting. "These early results are helping us build a better understanding of the system and guide our next exploration targets. With drilling continuing and assays pending, we look forward to evaluating the potential of D Zone alongside our ongoing tungsten exploration at Kuhn." Table 1: D Zone Drilling Summary

DRILL HOLE ID SULPHIDE MINERALIZATION INTERVAL APPROXIMATE LENGTH (m) DEPTH (m) GOH26-09 not-encountered not applicable GOH26-10 10.75 m 58.8-62.15 m; 91.9-98.0 m; 134.2-135.5 m GOH26-11 0.1 m 62 m GOH26-12 1.0 m 68-69 m GOH26-13 13.0 m 13-17 m; 20-29 m GOH26-14 in progress -

Reported intervals represent visual geological observations along drill core and are not necessarily true widths. Assay results are pending. The presence of sulphides does not necessarily indicate economically significant grades of silver, lead, zinc or other metals.









Figure 1: Middle D Zone 2026 drill locations and sulphide intersections. Intervals represent downhole lengths, not true widths. Assays pending.

Detailed Geological Observations – GOH26-10

GOH26-10 intersected four distinct mineralized zones between approximately 58.8 and 138.1 metres downhole, including 10.75 metres of cumulative semi-massive to massive sulphide mineralization and an additional 0.7 metres of mineralized skarn across separate intervals.

The upper zone (58.8–62.15 m) contains visible galena and sphalerite associated with pyrite and pyrrhotite. Deeper intervals (91.9–98.0 m and 134.2–135.5 m) contain predominantly pyrite, pyrrhotite and arsenopyrite, with locally observed sphalerite, reported cassiterite and hematite alteration. A fourth interval (137.4–138.1 m) comprises garnet-bearing, hematite-altered skarn.

These contrasting mineral assemblages may reflect different mineralization conditions within the D Zone system and will help guide ongoing geological interpretation and exploration targeting.









Figure 2: Drill core from GOH26-13 showing visually prominent metallic sulphide mineralization within the Middle D Zone at GoldHaven's Magno Project.









Figure 3: Drill core from GOH26-10 showing sulphide mineralization within the upper polymetallic replacement-style zone, where geological logging identified galena and sphalerite associated with pyrite and pyrrhotite.

Preliminary Portable XRF Observations

Portable X-ray fluorescence (pXRF) screening of selected drill core using a SciAps X-505 handheld analyzer returned individual spot readings of up to 411,000 ppm zinc (41.1% Zn) at 134.6 metres, 280,500 ppm zinc (28.05% Zn) and 38,500 ppm lead (3.85% Pb) at 61 metres, and 17,600 ppm tin (1.76% Sn) at 93.6 metres in GOH26-10.

These preliminary measurements were obtained from select locations on heterogeneous mineralized core for geological screening purposes. They are subject to analytical limitations, including potential matrix effects, and are not laboratory assays or representative of grades across the reported drill intervals. Laboratory assays are pending and may differ materially from the pXRF readings.

The SciAps X-505 handheld pXRF analyzer is calibrated before each use using the manufacturer-provided calibration plate. Geochemical reference standards used in the drill program's QA/QC procedures are also analyzed regularly with the pXRF to monitor instrument performance.

Historical Mineralization and Exploration Potential

The D Zone has been the subject of historical exploration, including drilling that reportedly intersected significant silver-lead-zinc mineralization.

Historical results include a reported interval of 7.6 metres grading 240 g/t silver, 4.73% lead and 4.74% zinc, providing context for the mineralization historically encountered in the broader D Zone area.

Historical results are from 1982 exploration drilling and have not been independently verified by the Company. They are provided for historical context and are not necessarily indicative of current drilling results.

GoldHaven's 2025 surface exploration program also identified high-grade polymetallic mineralization across portions of the Magno Project.

The Company is investigating whether the sulphide mineralization encountered in the current drilling is associated with the historically documented mineralized system and how the mineralized intervals relate to one another. The Middle D area is located in a geophysical anomaly identified in the airborne survey conducted in early 2026.

Historical drill results and surface samples are not necessarily representative of grades or widths in the current drill holes.

Next Steps

GoldHaven's near-term priorities at D Zone include:

Completing GOH26-14 and evaluating additional drill targets within the Middle D area.Completing geological logging, sampling and submission of mineralized drill core for laboratory analysis.Integrating drill-hole information into updated geological plans and cross-sections to evaluate the potential continuity and orientation of mineralization.Reviewing the current drill results in the context of historical drilling and 2025 surface sampling.Reporting assay results as they become available and have undergone appropriate quality assurance and quality control review.

The Company will provide further updates as exploration progresses.

Qualified Person:

The technical and scientific information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Raymond Wladichuk, P.Geo., who is a non-independent Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101 and a consultant of the Company.

About GoldHaven Resources Corp.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on advancing highly prospective mineral projects in North and South America. The Company's flagship asset is the district-scale Magno Project in the Cassiar District of northern British Columbia. GoldHaven also owns the Three Guardsmen copper-gold project in British Columbia and the Copeçal Gold Project in Mato Grosso, Brazil. In addition, the Company holds a portfolio of critical mineral projects in Brazil.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Rob Birmingham, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Rob Birmingham, CEO



...

Office Direct: (604) 629-8254

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE- Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, those listed below under the heading“Forward-Looking Statements in This News Release” are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "potential", "scheduled", or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that there will be investor interest in future financings, market fundamentals will result in sustained precious and base metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future exploration and development of any future projects in a timely manner, the availability of financing on suitable terms for exploration and development of future projects and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws, that exploration activities at the D Zone, including the completion of drill hole GOH26-14, geological logging, sampling and the submission of drill core for laboratory analysis, will proceed as planned and without material delay, that laboratory assay results will be received in a timely manner, that the Company's geological interpretations of visual observations and pXRF readings are reasonable, and that weather, site access and the availability of drilling equipment, contractors and personnel will not adversely affect the program.

The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, operating and technical difficulties in connection with mineral exploration and development activities, actual results of exploration activities, including the risk that laboratory assay results may not confirm visual observations or pXRF readings or may not indicate economically significant grades, the risk that historical results cannot be verified or are not representative of current drilling, changes in geological interpretation, adverse weather and seasonal access conditions in northern British Columbia, the availability of drilling equipment, contractors and personnel, the estimation or realization of mineral reserves and mineral resources, the inability of the Company to obtain the necessary financing required to conduct its business and affairs, as currently contemplated, the timing and amount of estimated future production, the costs of production, capital expenditures, the costs and timing of the development of new deposits, requirements for additional capital, future prices of precious and base metals, changes in general economic conditions, changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities, lack of investor interest in future financings, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, permits or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, title disputes, the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary permits, consents, approvals or authorizations, including by the Exchange, the timing and possible outcome of any pending litigation, environmental issues and liabilities, and risks related to joint venture operations, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's latest interim Management's Discussion and Analysis filed with certain securities commissions in Canada. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via and readers are urged to review these materials.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this news release or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

Forward-Looking Statements in This News Release

The following statements in this news release constitute forward-looking information:



statements regarding the Company's ongoing diamond drilling program at the D Zone, including the completion of drill hole GOH26-14 and the evaluation of additional drill targets within the Middle D area;

the anticipated completion of geological logging, sampling and the submission of mineralized drill core for laboratory analysis, and the timing of receipt and reporting of assay results following appropriate quality assurance and quality control review;

statements regarding the potential for laboratory assay results to differ from preliminary pXRF readings and visual observations;

the interpretation that contrasting mineral assemblages may reflect different mineralization conditions within the D Zone system, and the expectation that such observations will help guide ongoing geological interpretation and exploration targeting;

the Company's investigation of whether the sulphide mineralization encountered in current drilling is associated with the historically documented mineralized system, and how the mineralized intervals relate to one another;

the integration of drill-hole information into updated geological plans and cross-sections to evaluate the potential continuity and orientation of mineralization, and the review of current drill results in the context of historical drilling and 2025 surface sampling;

statements regarding the potential of the D Zone, the polymetallic character of the target and the Company's ongoing tungsten exploration at Kuhn; and the Company's intention to provide further updates as exploration progresses.

Infographics accompanying this announcement are available at