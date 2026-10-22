Illume Fertility Continues Its Commitment To LGBTQ+ Family Building At Men Having Babies Chicago Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Illume Fertility provided education and guidance to prospective fathers, with its founder, Dr. Mark Leondires, moderating the“Medical Aspects of Surrogacy” panel

Norwalk, CT, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illume Fertility, a leading fertility practice in the tri-state area known for its award-winning physicians, patient-centered care, and expertise in LGBTQ+ family building, continued its longstanding support of the community at the Men Having Babies Midwest Surrogacy Conference & Expo, held October 16-18 at Chicago's Center on Halsted.

The annual conference brings together prospective fathers, fertility specialists, surrogacy agencies, and legal professionals to provide education and resources on the medical, legal, and financial aspects of building a family through surrogacy. This year's expanded three-day program included discussions on egg donation, gestational surrogacy, insurance coverage, financial assistance, and Illinois' new IVF benefits for gay men. Dr. Mark Leondires, founder and medical director at Illume Fertility, moderated and participated in the“Medical Aspects of Surrogacy” panel, sharing his expertise on fertility treatment options and the medical considerations involved in building a family through gestational surrogacy.

“Every individual deserves the opportunity to build the family they desire, and organizations like Men Having Babies are instrumental in turning that dream into a reality,” said Dr. Leondires.“I am incredibly proud to serve on the Advisory Board and as moderator of the medical panel, and stand alongside advocates, experts, and intended parents who share our commitment to making family building more accessible, inclusive, and successful. At Illume Fertility, we have long believed that everyone deserves compassionate care, expert guidance, and a clear path to parenthood. Together with Men Having Babies, we are not simply advancing reproductive medicine; we are breaking down barriers, creating possibilities, and helping more people realize their dreams of becoming parents.”

Illume Fertility's dedication to LGBTQ+ family building extends well beyond its participation in Men Having Babies conferences. Through Men Having Babies' Gay Parenting Assistance Program (GPAP), Illume helps expand access to fertility treatment by providing eligible intended fathers with discounted and pro bono clinical services. The practice also offers comprehensive third-party reproduction services and Gay Parents To Be®, an award-winning resource hub providing education and specialized support for LGBTQ+ individuals and couples.

Illume's longstanding commitment to inclusive fertility care has earned the practice recognition as an LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leader by the Human Rights Campaign for eight consecutive years. With more than 2,000 surrogacy journeys and 18,000 babies welcomed, Illume continues to help intended parents navigate the path to parenthood with expert medical care and individualized support.

For more information on LGBTQ+ paths to parenthood, visit illumefertility.com.

About Illume Fertility

Illume Fertility is a leading fertility practice in the tri-state area providing a best-in-class patient experience and advanced fertility treatments by award-winning physicians to help patients achieve their fertility and family-building goals. Led by an expert team of nine highly credentialed, double board-certified reproductive endocrinologists, many of whom have received Castle Connolly's prestigious Top Doctors award, Illume Fertility specializes in a complete range of assisted reproductive technologies (ART) including intrauterine insemination (IUI), in vitro fertilization (IVF), preimplantation genetic testing (PGT), and egg, embryo and sperm cryopreservation. Recognized as a Healthcare Equality Leader by the Human Rights Campaign for eight consecutive years, and the only free-standing fertility center in the Northeast recognized as an LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leader, Illume Fertility's commitment to inclusive care includes a world-renowned egg donation and gestational surrogacy program, a dedicated team of third-party reproduction experts, and Gay Parents To Be®, an award-winning resource hub offering tailored support for LGBTQ+ family building. Illume Fertility is the only regional fertility clinic with offices in Connecticut and New York offering comprehensive holistic support services, including in-house nutrition counseling, onsite genetic counselors, fertility acupuncture, yoga for fertility, community events, as well as a network of mental health providers focused on fertility and family building. A recent addition to the Everleap Fertility network, Illume Fertility has supported more than 2,000 surrogacy journeys and helped families welcome more than 18,000 babies since 2002.

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Media Contact

Stacy Callahan, Astonish Media Group, 917-972-1101, ..., astonishmediagroup.com

Victoria Andretta, Illume Fertility, 845-494-7229, ..., illumefertility.com

Attachment

Dr. Mark Leondires at Men Having Babies Chicago Conference

CONTACT: Stacy Callahan Illume Fertility 917-972-1101...