Smartbird Expands Enterprise AI Infrastructure Ecosystem With WEKA Technology

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WEKA's AI data storage and memory capabilities will support Smartbird's dedicated AI clusters as part of a broader strategy to build a network of leading technology partners

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smartbird, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD), the enterprise AI infrastructure company, and WEKA, the AI data and memory infrastructure company, today announced a partnership to deliver managed AI infrastructure services for enterprise AI workloads. By combining WEKA NeuralMesh software with Smartbird's dedicated AI clusters, the offering gives enterprises a fully managed AI infrastructure foundation that is sovereign by design and ready for production workloads from day one.

The agreement marks the first in a broader network of infrastructure ecosystem partnerships that will support Smartbird's strategy to deliver a proven stack of best-of-breed technologies as a fully-managed, enterprise-grade AI infrastructure service.

Why It Matters Now: Production AI Demands Infrastructure Enterprises Can Control

As AI moves to production scale and adopts agentic AI applications that operate continuously, infrastructure economics become increasingly important: GPU utilization, power consumption, and cost per token can determine whether AI initiatives scale or stall.

At the same time, many organizations, particularly in highly regulated industries such as government, healthcare, and financial services, cannot move sensitive data into shared public cloud environments. Some also lack in-house teams with the specialized expertise to build and operate advanced AI infrastructure. Smartbird is focused on serving these organizations, offering dedicated, sovereign, private AI infrastructure delivered and operated as a managed service.

“Enterprises don't want to assemble AI infrastructure from individual parts. They want a complete solution that works, operated by people who have done this before,” said Dr. Nadia Carlsten, president and CEO of Smartbird.“Every Smartbird AI cluster is designed around the customer's specific requirements, whether they're a bank, a hospital, a manufacturer, or a government agency. By incorporating WEKA NeuralMesh, Smartbird gives customers a data and memory layer proven to perform at scale. This partnership reflects our approach to building infrastructure: experienced partners, trusted technologies, and disciplined execution.”

Workload-First, Customer-First: Dedicated AI Infrastructure

Launched in June 2026, Smartbird designs, builds, and operates dedicated AI clusters for enterprises. Each cluster is delivered as a managed service, designed for the customer's specific workloads and deployed either on-premises or in a dedicated colocation environment.

A Proven Technology Stack

Smartbird clusters incorporating WEKA NeuralMesh software deliver:



High-performance data and memory infrastructure. Customers can deploy rapidly and ensure GPUs are continuously supplied with data, with throughput reaching hundreds of gigabytes per second.

Fully managed, end-to-end. Smartbird delivers and operates the complete infrastructure stack: facilities, compute, networking, data infrastructure, and data orchestration. Customers get one accountable partner without having to integrate multiple vendors or manage multiple hardware release cycles.

S overeign by design. Customer data stays within a customer-controlled environment and runs on fully dedicated infrastructure, providing the isolation, encryption, and auditability that regulated industries require. A fast, efficient foundation for inference and agentic AI. As enterprise AI shifts from periodic training to persistent inference and agentic applications, the Smartbird-WEKA solution expands GPU memory capacity, shortens time to first token, and reduces recomputation, thereby lowering token costs.



“Agentic AI is unforgiving: idle GPUs and stalled pipelines land straight on the P&L statement. Enterprises have been told the fix is a tradeoff, performance or sovereignty, but that was always a failure of infrastructure, not a law of physics,” said Liran Zvibel, co-founder and CEO at WEKA.“WEKA NeuralMesh ends the tradeoff. Smartbird delivers it as dedicated clusters customers don't have to build or operate. Together, we're giving regulated industries production AI that runs at full speed, on infrastructure only they touch, with more output per GPU, per watt and per dollar.”

Enterprises interested in building with Smartbird can visit . To learn more about WEKA's AI data storage and memory solutions, visit .

About Smartbird

Smartbird, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) designs, builds, and operates dedicated AI infrastructure for enterprises. Delivered as a managed service, Smartbird provides the performance, control, and security of dedicated infrastructure without requiring customers to shoulder the capital investment and operational complexity of running it themselves. Each Smartbird cluster is mapped 1:1 to its customer and deployed on-premises or in a dedicated colocation environment, with data center sites under development in the U.S. and Europe. Smartbird is headquartered in Palo Alto. Learn more at smartbird.ai.

About WEKA

WEKA is the AI data and memory infrastructure company transforming the economics of agentic AI. The WEKA® NeuralMeshTM platform unifies high-performance data storage with extended GPU memory, giving enterprises, AI cloud providers, and AI builders a single foundation for training, inference, and agentic workloads. With Augmented Memory Grid, NeuralMesh extends GPU memory capacity by 1000x, accelerates time to first token by up to 20x, and delivers 10x more concurrent users from the same GPU footprint, proven in production benchmarks. Trusted by 30% of the Fortune 50, WEKA enables organizations to scale AI faster, optimize GPU utilization, and reduce the cost of every token served. Learn more at or connect with us on LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Smartbird's strategy, anticipated partnerships, expected data center availability and cluster deployments, capital resources and market opportunity. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including the risks described in Smartbird's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Smartbird undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as

required by law.

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