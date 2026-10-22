Apolosign Launches Subscription-Free Digital Calendar Update With New Themes And Privacy Covers







The release builds on the Digital Calendar's existing household organization tools. While those features bring family plans into one shared view, the new options address how that information is displayed in common spaces throughout the day.



New Themes and Privacy Choices for Shared Spaces

V2.0.2.17 introduces six theme palettes-blue and white, yellow, pink, green, light blue, and dark blue-alongside Light, Dark, and AUTO modes. AUTO allows users to select a Light or Dark appearance and set its daily start and end times.

The release also includes a Halloween theme featuring a purple interface and animated pumpkin decorations across pages. Users can enable or disable seasonal styling through the Event toggle.

Expanded Privacy Covers let users replace detailed schedules with a photo, monthly calendar, clock, monthly progress, year progress, or countdown. A downward swipe brings the selected cover into view.

The Monthly Calendar cover preserves an overview of scheduled days while hiding event names and details. Colored dots correspond to family members' calendar colors, allowing households to identify days with plans without displaying specific appointments. An Allow Notifications toggle separately controls whether notifications appear at the bottom of the cover.

These choices allow a calendar in a kitchen or living room to remain useful when a full schedule does not need to be on display. All options are available under Settings → Appearance.







Connecting the Update to Everyday Family Coordination

The new display options complement the Digital Calendar's core role: giving household members a common place to find plans and responsibilities.

Family information often sits across individual calendars, messages, and verbal reminders. Calendar Sync brings connected calendars together on one display, helping household members see how school activities, appointments, and other commitments fit together.

Other features support the decisions and tasks surrounding those plans:



To-Do Lists: Keep household tasks visible so family members can check what needs attention.

Meals: Provides a shared place to plan meals, helping households make decisions before the evening rush.

Routines & Rewards: Allows children to check off routines and earn points, supporting participation in daily responsibilities. Stickies: Gives families a place to share short notes and photos.



For example, a household can check an afternoon activity, plan dinner around it, and keep children's evening routines visible on the same device. The Privacy Cover can then replace that detailed view when guests arrive or when the family prefers a simpler screen.

The update therefore adds flexibility to an existing planning system rather than requiring households to change how they organize their day.

No Subscription Required

Apolosign Digital Calendar's family planning features do not require a subscription. The theme, appearance, and Privacy Cover options introduced in V2.0.2.17 are also available without a subscription fee.

Households can use shared scheduling, meal planning, task lists, and routines without adding a recurring software charge. The latest release expands the available display options within that subscription-free experience.







Halloween Promotion Runs Through November 2

Alongside the update, Apolosign is running a Halloween promotion from October 20 through November 2, 2026, Pacific Time (PT).

Eligible orders of $200 or more receive $30 off. Featured products include the Apolosign Digital Calendar and Portable TV. Product eligibility and full offer terms are available on the official website.

About Apolosign

Apolosign offers digital devices for everyday family use, including Digital Calendar and Portable TV products. Its subscription-free Digital Calendar combines shared scheduling, household planning, routines, and personalized display options.

For product and promotion information, visit .



Contact Person:Rachel Wilson

Email:...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:





