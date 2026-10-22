Vajirao & Reddy IAS Institute Starts New UPSC And RAS Batches In Jaipur
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Vajirao & Reddy IAS Institute is introducing new preparation programmes in Jaipur for aspirants preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination and Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS). The new batches will begin on 30th October 2026. Aspirants will be taught by experienced faculty from the Delhi centre.
Candidates interested in joining these programmes can complete their registration by 29th October 2026.
UPSC and RAS Batch Schedule
The upcoming programmes are planned for aspirants who want to prepare for UPSC or RAS with a structured study approach. The courses will be available through online and offline modes. A weekend batch is also available for working professionals who need a flexible study schedule.
Important Dates
Batch Start Date: 30th October 2026
Registration Deadline: 29th October 2026
Examinations Covered: UPSC CSE and RAS
Course Mode: Online and Offline
Weekend Batch: Available for working professional
Preparation Areas for Aspirants
The programmes cover different parts of the examination syllabus and provide regular academic support during preparation.
General Studies: Aspirants can prepare for the General Studies papers required for UPSC and RAS.
Optional Subjects: Guidance is available for candidates preparing for their selected optional subject.
Essay Writing: Aspirants can improve their essay writing through regular guidance and practice.
Current Affairs: Daily current affairs help candidates stay informed about issues relevant to the examination.
Test Practice: Pre-Mains test practice gives aspirants an opportunity to assess their preparation and work on areas that need improvement.
Rajasthan specific studies: RAS preparation includes important areas related to Rajasthan history, Geography, culture, economy, and administration.
Answer writing: This preparation includes regular practice which helps improve their ability to write clear and relevant answers.
Academic Support and Other Facilities
The institute provides various facilities to help aspirants maintain consistency during their preparation. These include personalised counselling, mentorship, learning resources, and interview preparation.
Personalised counselling
Faculty from Delhi centre
Dedicated mentorship
Expert guidance
One-on-one interaction
Recorded lecture access
Daily current affairs
E-Library access
Mock interview practice
About Vajirao & Reddy IAS Institute
Vajirao & Reddy IAS Institute is one of the best institutes for UPSC and RAS preparation, offering new programmes for UPSC and RAS aspirants in Jaipur. The institute provides online and offline learning options along with classroom programmes, weekend courses, live online classes, correspondence courses, test series, and interview guidance. The programmes are designed to support aspirants through different stages of their examination preparation.
Candidates interested in joining these programmes can complete their registration by 29th October 2026.
UPSC and RAS Batch Schedule
The upcoming programmes are planned for aspirants who want to prepare for UPSC or RAS with a structured study approach. The courses will be available through online and offline modes. A weekend batch is also available for working professionals who need a flexible study schedule.
Important Dates
Batch Start Date: 30th October 2026
Registration Deadline: 29th October 2026
Examinations Covered: UPSC CSE and RAS
Course Mode: Online and Offline
Weekend Batch: Available for working professional
Preparation Areas for Aspirants
The programmes cover different parts of the examination syllabus and provide regular academic support during preparation.
General Studies: Aspirants can prepare for the General Studies papers required for UPSC and RAS.
Optional Subjects: Guidance is available for candidates preparing for their selected optional subject.
Essay Writing: Aspirants can improve their essay writing through regular guidance and practice.
Current Affairs: Daily current affairs help candidates stay informed about issues relevant to the examination.
Test Practice: Pre-Mains test practice gives aspirants an opportunity to assess their preparation and work on areas that need improvement.
Rajasthan specific studies: RAS preparation includes important areas related to Rajasthan history, Geography, culture, economy, and administration.
Answer writing: This preparation includes regular practice which helps improve their ability to write clear and relevant answers.
Academic Support and Other Facilities
The institute provides various facilities to help aspirants maintain consistency during their preparation. These include personalised counselling, mentorship, learning resources, and interview preparation.
Personalised counselling
Faculty from Delhi centre
Dedicated mentorship
Expert guidance
One-on-one interaction
Recorded lecture access
Daily current affairs
E-Library access
Mock interview practice
About Vajirao & Reddy IAS Institute
Vajirao & Reddy IAS Institute is one of the best institutes for UPSC and RAS preparation, offering new programmes for UPSC and RAS aspirants in Jaipur. The institute provides online and offline learning options along with classroom programmes, weekend courses, live online classes, correspondence courses, test series, and interview guidance. The programmes are designed to support aspirants through different stages of their examination preparation.
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