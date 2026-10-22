Nurture By Anita Explains How Its Lightweight Hibiscus Hair Oil Fits Into A Hair Fall Care Routine
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Chandigarh, 22 October – Nurture By Anita, a Chandigarh-based botanical hair and skincare brand, has shared a closer look at its best-selling Hibiscus Hair Oil, an ayurvedic hair oil for hair fall care made for people who want a lightweight option for their scalp and hair. The brand describes the oil as a hair fall control oil for stronger roots, cold-pressed, slow-cured and made with botanicals grown on its own farm.
Hair fall is a common concern, and the brand notes that it can show up in different ways, such as seasonal shedding, hair fall linked to illness or hair fall that follows a change in lifestyle. Many people also deal with a scalp that is either too oily or too dry, or with build-up from frequent product use and chemical or colour treatments. For such readers, the brand says the choice of oil matters as much as the routine.
A Lightweight Approach to Hair Fall Care
According to the brand, Hibiscus Hair Oil is made for an oily scalp and fine hair, and it is also described as suitable for all hair types, adults and children. Hibiscus, neem and amla are said to work together to clarify the scalp, strengthen roots and restore natural balance. The oil is described as lightweight, so it is meant to remove build-up from sweat, pollution and residue without stripping the hair or weighing it down.
What Is Inside the Bottle
The brand lists five main ingredients and explains what each one is there for:
Hibiscus, described as rich in natural AHAs and mucilage that gently exfoliate the scalp and coat the hair shaft
Neem, described as having antifungal and antibacterial action, included for scalp concerns
Amla, described as strengthening hair follicles and traditionally used for reducing hair fall
Castor oil, described as high in ricinoleic acid, which the brand links to micro-circulation in the scalp
Coconut oil, described as containing lauric acid, which the brand says helps reduce protein loss
Rooted in Ayurvedic Tradition
The brand says hibiscus has traditionally been used in Ayurveda to nourish the roots, and that amla is traditionally used to reduce hair fall. It also says it uses slow botanical curing without heat, over two to three months, so that the botanicals keep their nutrients, and that about 90 percent of its botanicals are grown on its own farms.
How the Brand Suggests Using It
The brand describes a simple pre-wash routine:
Part the hair into sections and apply the oil directly to the scalp.
Massage gently, then work the remaining oil through the lengths and ends.
Leave it on for at least two to three hours.
Wash thoroughly with your usual shampoo and conditioner.
It adds that a light layer can be used daily if needed, but that regular, consistent use is more practical than frequent heavy oiling.
Using It With Another Oil
For people with more than one concern, the brand suggests an alternating routine, oiling twice a week before washing and alternating between Hibiscus Hair Oil and its AloeSesame Hair Oil, which it describes as made for dry, damaged and chemically treated hair. The brand also says results depend on consistency and on your overall hair-care routine, and that individual results vary.
Availability
Hibiscus Hair Oil is available through the brand's website in 100 ml and 250 ml sizes.
About Nurture By Anita
Nurture By Anita is a botanical hair and skincare brand based in Chandigarh, India. The brand grows its own botanicals and prepares its products in small batches with an Ayurvedic-inspired approach. Its range includes hair oils such as Rosemary Bhringraj Mustard Hair Oil, AloeSesame Hair Oil and Hibiscus Hair Oil, along with Lemon Rose Face Oil and Jojoba Licorice Damask Body Oil.
Conclusion
Hair fall care rarely depends on a single bottle. According to Nurture By Anita, its Hibiscus Hair Oil is a lightweight ayurvedic hair oil for hair fall care that is applied before washing, left on for a few hours and used consistently as part of a wider routine. The brand is clear that results vary from person to person and that consistency matters, so readers are encouraged to start gently and give any routine time.
Media Contact
Contact Person: Amika Bawa
Company: Nurture By Anita
Email:...
Phone: 8146278544
Website: nurturebyanita
Address: 209, Sector 9-C, PO CHD, Chandigarh 160009
Hair fall is a common concern, and the brand notes that it can show up in different ways, such as seasonal shedding, hair fall linked to illness or hair fall that follows a change in lifestyle. Many people also deal with a scalp that is either too oily or too dry, or with build-up from frequent product use and chemical or colour treatments. For such readers, the brand says the choice of oil matters as much as the routine.
A Lightweight Approach to Hair Fall Care
According to the brand, Hibiscus Hair Oil is made for an oily scalp and fine hair, and it is also described as suitable for all hair types, adults and children. Hibiscus, neem and amla are said to work together to clarify the scalp, strengthen roots and restore natural balance. The oil is described as lightweight, so it is meant to remove build-up from sweat, pollution and residue without stripping the hair or weighing it down.
What Is Inside the Bottle
The brand lists five main ingredients and explains what each one is there for:
Hibiscus, described as rich in natural AHAs and mucilage that gently exfoliate the scalp and coat the hair shaft
Neem, described as having antifungal and antibacterial action, included for scalp concerns
Amla, described as strengthening hair follicles and traditionally used for reducing hair fall
Castor oil, described as high in ricinoleic acid, which the brand links to micro-circulation in the scalp
Coconut oil, described as containing lauric acid, which the brand says helps reduce protein loss
Rooted in Ayurvedic Tradition
The brand says hibiscus has traditionally been used in Ayurveda to nourish the roots, and that amla is traditionally used to reduce hair fall. It also says it uses slow botanical curing without heat, over two to three months, so that the botanicals keep their nutrients, and that about 90 percent of its botanicals are grown on its own farms.
How the Brand Suggests Using It
The brand describes a simple pre-wash routine:
Part the hair into sections and apply the oil directly to the scalp.
Massage gently, then work the remaining oil through the lengths and ends.
Leave it on for at least two to three hours.
Wash thoroughly with your usual shampoo and conditioner.
It adds that a light layer can be used daily if needed, but that regular, consistent use is more practical than frequent heavy oiling.
Using It With Another Oil
For people with more than one concern, the brand suggests an alternating routine, oiling twice a week before washing and alternating between Hibiscus Hair Oil and its AloeSesame Hair Oil, which it describes as made for dry, damaged and chemically treated hair. The brand also says results depend on consistency and on your overall hair-care routine, and that individual results vary.
Availability
Hibiscus Hair Oil is available through the brand's website in 100 ml and 250 ml sizes.
About Nurture By Anita
Nurture By Anita is a botanical hair and skincare brand based in Chandigarh, India. The brand grows its own botanicals and prepares its products in small batches with an Ayurvedic-inspired approach. Its range includes hair oils such as Rosemary Bhringraj Mustard Hair Oil, AloeSesame Hair Oil and Hibiscus Hair Oil, along with Lemon Rose Face Oil and Jojoba Licorice Damask Body Oil.
Conclusion
Hair fall care rarely depends on a single bottle. According to Nurture By Anita, its Hibiscus Hair Oil is a lightweight ayurvedic hair oil for hair fall care that is applied before washing, left on for a few hours and used consistently as part of a wider routine. The brand is clear that results vary from person to person and that consistency matters, so readers are encouraged to start gently and give any routine time.
Media Contact
Contact Person: Amika Bawa
Company: Nurture By Anita
Email:...
Phone: 8146278544
Website: nurturebyanita
Address: 209, Sector 9-C, PO CHD, Chandigarh 160009
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