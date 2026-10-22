Swiggy Decodes How India Celebrated Navratri And Durga Puja This Year
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) October 22, 2026: Swiggy (Swiggy Ltd, NSE: SWIGGY / BSE: 544285), India's leading on-demand convenience platform, observed a strong demand for vrat foods and sweets as India immersed itself in festive celebrations around Navratri and Durga Puja culminating in the grand weekend of Durga Ashtami, Maha Navami and Dussehra.
Sabudana and Curated Vrat Thalis Lead Fasting Feasts
Between October 17 and October 20, fasting traditions took centerstage as consumers embraced curated festive selections. Sabudana dishes emerged as the highest ordered items amongst vrat favorites nationwide, followed by Navratri Vrat Thalis, Singhara-based preparations, Kuttu and Rajgira specialties. Other fasting favourites included Samak Rice and Makhana dishes.
During the weekend (October 17-18), Swiggy delivered an average of 1,794 Sabudana dishes every hour across the country, with Sabudana Khichdi and Sabudana Vada dishes emerging as the undisputed festive favorites during the fasting days amongst the sabudana dishes. While major metros like Mumbai and Bengaluru led the demand for Sabudana Khichdi, the platform also observed strong demand in Pune and Jaipur for the same.
Complete festive meal combinations also saw substantial adoption. Navratri Special Vrat Thalis were the favourites with NavratrI Vrat Thali with Singhara Poori leading the race. Rajgira Poori & Aloo Hing 3-Course Thalis also featured amongst the sought-after thalis nationwide, with Delhi, Bengaluru, Gurgaon, and Noida driving the highest demand. A customer from Noida ordered a feast worth Rs 11,072 including 13 units of "Navratri Special Vrat Thali with Singhara Poori", making it one of the biggest vrat orders in the country on the October 17-18 weekend.
Festive Sweet Tooth: Rasgulla Takes the Crown
Celebrations across the four-day festivities (Oct 17-20) were accompanied by a spike in sweet orders across metros and smaller cities, alike. The orders for traditional sweets witnessed a spike of 36.4% during October 17-20, 2026, vs similar festive period last year (Sep 29-Oct 2, 2025). Rasgulla claimed the top spot across India during this period, clocking an average of 495 orders every hour, with Delhi, Mumbai, and Gurgaon dominating the demand.
Classic celebratory favorites including Gulab Jamun, Kaju Katli, Jalebi, and Rasmalai also featured in most ordered sweets during these festivities. While most demand for sweets was observed in metros such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi and Hyderabad, emerging markets like Patna, Dehradun, Jodhpur, Gaya and Thiruvananthapuram also showed high demand. Amongst the smaller towns, Agartala, Shillong, Palwal and Bhatinda led the demand for sweets. A consumer from Mumbai ordered a spread of assorted mithais and Coffee Rasgulla Tiramisu, spending Rs 9,870, the highest order for rasgullas between October 17-20, 2026.
These insights from Swiggy continue to highlight how on- demand food delivery continues to blend seamlessly with cultural traditions across metros and emerging towns alike.
Sabudana and Curated Vrat Thalis Lead Fasting Feasts
Between October 17 and October 20, fasting traditions took centerstage as consumers embraced curated festive selections. Sabudana dishes emerged as the highest ordered items amongst vrat favorites nationwide, followed by Navratri Vrat Thalis, Singhara-based preparations, Kuttu and Rajgira specialties. Other fasting favourites included Samak Rice and Makhana dishes.
During the weekend (October 17-18), Swiggy delivered an average of 1,794 Sabudana dishes every hour across the country, with Sabudana Khichdi and Sabudana Vada dishes emerging as the undisputed festive favorites during the fasting days amongst the sabudana dishes. While major metros like Mumbai and Bengaluru led the demand for Sabudana Khichdi, the platform also observed strong demand in Pune and Jaipur for the same.
Complete festive meal combinations also saw substantial adoption. Navratri Special Vrat Thalis were the favourites with NavratrI Vrat Thali with Singhara Poori leading the race. Rajgira Poori & Aloo Hing 3-Course Thalis also featured amongst the sought-after thalis nationwide, with Delhi, Bengaluru, Gurgaon, and Noida driving the highest demand. A customer from Noida ordered a feast worth Rs 11,072 including 13 units of "Navratri Special Vrat Thali with Singhara Poori", making it one of the biggest vrat orders in the country on the October 17-18 weekend.
Festive Sweet Tooth: Rasgulla Takes the Crown
Celebrations across the four-day festivities (Oct 17-20) were accompanied by a spike in sweet orders across metros and smaller cities, alike. The orders for traditional sweets witnessed a spike of 36.4% during October 17-20, 2026, vs similar festive period last year (Sep 29-Oct 2, 2025). Rasgulla claimed the top spot across India during this period, clocking an average of 495 orders every hour, with Delhi, Mumbai, and Gurgaon dominating the demand.
Classic celebratory favorites including Gulab Jamun, Kaju Katli, Jalebi, and Rasmalai also featured in most ordered sweets during these festivities. While most demand for sweets was observed in metros such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi and Hyderabad, emerging markets like Patna, Dehradun, Jodhpur, Gaya and Thiruvananthapuram also showed high demand. Amongst the smaller towns, Agartala, Shillong, Palwal and Bhatinda led the demand for sweets. A consumer from Mumbai ordered a spread of assorted mithais and Coffee Rasgulla Tiramisu, spending Rs 9,870, the highest order for rasgullas between October 17-20, 2026.
These insights from Swiggy continue to highlight how on- demand food delivery continues to blend seamlessly with cultural traditions across metros and emerging towns alike.
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