Willscot To Announce Third Quarter 2026 Results On November 5, 2026 And To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences
The Company's management team will host a conference call and webcast on November 5, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. EST to discuss the Company's results.
To access the live call by phone, use the following link by clicking hereYou will be provided with dial-in details after registering. To avoid delays, we recommend that participants dial into the conference call 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A live webcast will also be accessible via the“Events & Presentations” section of the Company's website
The Company also announced today that it will participate in the following investor conferences:
- Baird Global Industrial Conference
Date: November 10-11, 2026
Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Bank of America Leveraged Finance Conference
Date: December 1, 2026
Location: Boca Raton, Florida
- UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference
Date: December 2, 2026
Location: Manalapan, Florida
- Oppenheimer Winter Industrial Summit
Date: December 8-9, 2026
Location: Virtual
Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request an in-person meeting should contact their sales representative at the sponsoring firm. Please check the“Events & Presentations” section at
About WillScot
WillScot (Nasdaq: WSC) is a leading provider of innovative turnkey space solutions in North America, helping customers keep projects moving and operations running. The Company partners with critical industries including construction, manufacturing, healthcare, government, energy and education to deliver the right solutions coupled with a high level of customer service. WillScot's comprehensive portfolio of products – including modular complexes, dry and cold storage containers, blast-resistant buildings, clearspan industrial structures, fencing, and add-on furnishings and equipment – is customizable and flexible to support any project need. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., WillScot operates from a network of approximately 240 branch locations in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.Additional information can be found on the company's website at
Contact Information
Investor inquiries:
Charlie Wohlhuter
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Media inquiries:
Juliana Welling
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