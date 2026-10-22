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Willscot To Announce Third Quarter 2026 Results On November 5, 2026 And To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences


Date: 2026-10-22 08:02:49

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Holdings Corporation (“WillScot” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: WSC), a leader in innovative temporary flexible space solutions, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2026 financial results on November 5, 2026, after market close.

The Company's management team will host a conference call and webcast on November 5, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. EST to discuss the Company's results.

To access the live call by phone, use the following link by clicking here

You will be provided with dial-in details after registering. To avoid delays, we recommend that participants dial into the conference call 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A live webcast will also be accessible via the“Events & Presentations” section of the Company's website

The Company also announced today that it will participate in the following investor conferences:

  • Baird Global Industrial Conference
    Date: November 10-11, 2026
    Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Bank of America Leveraged Finance Conference
    Date: December 1, 2026
    Location: Boca Raton, Florida
  • UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference
    Date: December 2, 2026
    Location: Manalapan, Florida
  • Oppenheimer Winter Industrial Summit
    Date: December 8-9, 2026
    Location: Virtual

Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request an in-person meeting should contact their sales representative at the sponsoring firm. Please check the“Events & Presentations” section at

About WillScot

WillScot (Nasdaq: WSC) is a leading provider of innovative turnkey space solutions in North America, helping customers keep projects moving and operations running. The Company partners with critical industries including construction, manufacturing, healthcare, government, energy and education to deliver the right solutions coupled with a high level of customer service. WillScot's comprehensive portfolio of products – including modular complexes, dry and cold storage containers, blast-resistant buildings, clearspan industrial structures, fencing, and add-on furnishings and equipment – is customizable and flexible to support any project need. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., WillScot operates from a network of approximately 240 branch locations in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

Additional information can be found on the company's website at

Contact Information

Investor inquiries:
Charlie Wohlhuter
...

Media inquiries:
Juliana Welling
...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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