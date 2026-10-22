Teads To Release Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results On November 5, 2026
The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-800-717-1738 or for international callers,1-646-307-1865. A replay will be available three hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-877-660-6853, or for international callers, 1-201-612-7415. The passcode for the live call and replay is 13763331. The replay will be available until November 19, 2026.
Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at . The online replay will be available for a limited time shortly following the call.
About Teads
Teads Holding Co. (“Teads”) (Nasdaq: TEAD) is a leading omnichannel advertising platform focused on driving outcomes for brand and performance advertisers across screens. With a focus on meaningful business outcomes for full funnel objectives, Teads drives value by leveraging predictive AI technology to connect quality media, beautiful brand creative, and context-driven addressability and measurement. Teads is directly partnered with more than 10,000 publishers and 20,000 advertisers globally. The company is headquartered in New York, New York, with a global team of around 1,700 people in 30+ countries.
For more information, visit .
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