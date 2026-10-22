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Teads To Release Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results On November 5, 2026


Date: 2026-10-22 08:02:49

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teads Holding Co. (NASDAQ: TEAD), announced today that the company will release its third quarter 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5, 2026, followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) that same day to discuss the company's results and business outlook.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-800-717-1738 or for international callers,1-646-307-1865. A replay will be available three hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-877-660-6853, or for international callers, 1-201-612-7415. The passcode for the live call and replay is 13763331. The replay will be available until November 19, 2026.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at . The online replay will be available for a limited time shortly following the call.

About Teads

Teads Holding Co. (“Teads”) (Nasdaq: TEAD) is a leading omnichannel advertising platform focused on driving outcomes for brand and performance advertisers across screens. With a focus on meaningful business outcomes for full funnel objectives, Teads drives value by leveraging predictive AI technology to connect quality media, beautiful brand creative, and context-driven addressability and measurement. Teads is directly partnered with more than 10,000 publishers and 20,000 advertisers globally. The company is headquartered in New York, New York, with a global team of around 1,700 people in 30+ countries.

For more information, visit .

Media Contact

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Investor Relations Contact

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(332) 205-8999


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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