Microchip Adds The LX-820 Quartz Oscillator To Its L-Series Timing Portfolio Developed For Low Earth Orbit Applications

The L-Series is positioned between commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) oscillators and traditional high-reliability space products, combining commercial- or military-grade components with production inspection, electrical and thermal analysis and hybrid manufacturing. The L-Series oscillators have passed Total Ionizing Dose (TID) and Single-Event Latchup (SEL) testing as complete, functioning devices, with radiation tolerance up to 50 krad and SEL testing to 40 MeV·cm2/mg. Additionally, most L-Series products also use swept quartz to reduce radiation-induced frequency drift. The L-Series OCXOs incorporate ruggedized construction and four-point crystal mounts designed to survive launch and the intended mission profile.

Designed to address two persistent challenges for satellite developers, the L-Series helps ease supply chain constraints while reducing budget pressure. Many timing solutions qualified for space environments have extended lead times and significant procurement costs. The L-Series is designed to provide a more accessible alternative, with many configurations available from stock or with lead times of less than 20 weeks. Additionally, the L-Series oscillators may lower overall program costs by reducing the need for the component pedigree, documentation requirements and inspection overhead that are typically associated with traditional high-reliability space-grade timing products.

“Satellite developers should not have to choose between dependable precision timing and the cost and schedule requirements of their mission,” said Randy Brudzinski, corporate vice president of Microchip's frequency and time systems business unit.“Our L-Series oscillators bring together the performance, radiation tolerance and supply availability our customers need to confidently deploy their New Space applications using a precision timing solution that helps reduce both schedule and mission risk.”

The new LX-820 is available in a compact 3.2 mm × 2.5 mm surface-mount package and is designed to operate across a wide temperature range from -55°C to 125°C. The rugged device is engineered to meet MIL-PRF-55310 Level B and provides ±100 ppm performance. Additionally, the LX-820 supports CMOS output frequencies from 1.25 MHz to 135 MHz and low-voltage differential signaling (LVDS) output frequencies from 100 MHz to 250 MHz.

Modern satellite systems rely on highly accurate timing references to support communications, navigation, Earth observation, mapping and emerging lunar missions. As these applications can have different timing requirements, Microchip's L-Series encompasses crystal oscillators (XOs), temperature-compensated crystal oscillators (TCXOs), oven-controlled crystal oscillators (OCXOs) and a pulse-per-second (PPS) disciplined oscillator. These products allow developers to use compact XOs where size and broad frequency coverage are priorities, TCXOs where tighter temperature stability and lower power are needed, OCXOs for more demanding stability and phase-noise requirements, and a disciplined oscillator where PPS synchronization and holdovers are required.

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