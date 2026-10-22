Vortex Energy Receives Government Approval For Ground Gravity Survey At Robinsons River Salt Project

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Approximately 22-day field program to be managed by Lonquist, with results to feed 3D gravity inversion and 2D modelling along key seismic profiles

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vortex Energy Corp. (CSE: VRTX) (OTC: VTECF) (FSE: AA3) (“ Vortex” or the“ Company”) is pleased to announce that it has secured the approvals, permits and land access permissions required to commence its planned ground gravity survey at the Robinsons River Salt Project in Newfoundland and Labrador. The current survey design comprises approximately 500 planned measurement stations, with field acquisition expected to be undertaken by McKeown Exploration Services under the management of Lonquist Field Service (Canada), ULC (“Lonquist”). The survey will target gaps in existing gravity coverage and areas of exploration interest across the Project, including areas west of the Cloverleaf target and within the eastern block. Planned stations include traverses along selected historical seismic lines, allowing the new gravity measurements to be evaluated alongside existing seismic interpretations. Field acquisition is estimated to require approximately 22 working days, with final station locations and timing subject to access, weather and ground conditions, and completion of contractor arrangements.

The Mineral Lands Division of Newfoundland and Labrador's Department of Energy and Mines approved the proposed geophysical survey program through Letter of Acceptance E260510, dated October 16, 2026. The survey will be conducted in accordance with the letter's conditions, including in regard to environmental protection and archaeological requirements.

The Company aims to compare the new measurements with the Project's historical airborne gravity-gradiometry data to assess consistency between the datasets, with the goal of improving confidence in the subsurface interpretation. The Company is planning to subsequently complete a modelling program that would include three-dimensional gravity inversion and targeted two-dimensional modelling along key seismic profiles near potential drilling locations. This work is intended to refine the interpretation of prospective salt structures and support decisions on future exploration drilling.

“We now have a detailed survey plan that builds directly on the technical work completed at Robinsons River,” said Paul Sparkes, Chief Executive Officer of Vortex.“These additional measurements will help us better understand the priority target areas and make more informed decisions about where to focus the next phase of exploration.”

The program advances the ground gravity survey announced on September 3, 2026, and Lonquist's engagement announced on September 14, 2026. Vortex will provide further updates as fieldwork progresses. Gravity interpretations are non-unique and require integration with geological and drilling information; gravity data alone cannot establish salt composition, thickness or continuity.









Figure 1. Planned ground gravity station locations relative to the Robinsons River project licences and historical seismic lines. Station locations remain subject to field conditions and access.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jared Suchan, Ph.D., P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration of the Company and a“Qualified Person” as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

For additional information concerning the Project and the Company's data-verification and quality-assurance procedures, readers are referred to the Company's technical report entitled Independent Technical Report on the Robinsons River Salt Property, dated July 31, 2023, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

About Vortex Energy Corp.

Vortex Energy Corp. is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. The Company is currently advancing its Robinson River Salt Project comprised of a total of 942 claims covering 23,500 hectares located approximately 35 kilometres south of the town of Stephenville in the Province of Newfoundland & Labrador. The Robinson River Salt Project is prospective for both salt and hydrogen salt cavern storage. The Company is also currently advancing its Fire Eye Uranium Property in the Athabasca Basin, a region renowned for its uranium deposits.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Paul Sparkes

Chief Executive Officer, Director

+1 (778) 819-0164

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information relates to future events or future performance and reflects management's current expectations or beliefs regarding future events. Forward-looking information is often identified by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "potential", "should", "will" and similar expressions, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information regarding, among other things: the commencement, conduct, scope, timing and completion of the planned ground gravity survey at the Robinsons River Salt Project (the "Project"); the number and final locations of measurement stations; the engagement, availability and performance of Lonquist Field Service (Canada), ULC and McKeown Exploration Services; the Company's ability to satisfy the conditions of applicable approvals and permits and obtain and maintain required land access; the anticipated duration of field acquisition; the collection, processing, interpretation and integration of new gravity measurements with historical airborne gravity-gradiometry, seismic, geological and drilling information; the completion of three-dimensional gravity inversion and targeted two-dimensional modelling; the ability of the survey and modelling to improve confidence in subsurface interpretations, refine prospective salt structures and support the selection of potential drilling locations and decisions regarding future exploration drilling; and the provision of further updates as fieldwork progresses.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions that management considers reasonable as of the date of this press release, including, without limitation, assumptions that: the Company will have sufficient financial, technical and personnel resources to carry out the planned program; contractor arrangements will be completed and the contractors will be available and perform as anticipated; all required approvals, permits and land access permissions will remain in good standing and their conditions will be satisfied; field access, weather and ground conditions will permit the survey to proceed substantially as planned; the planned stations can be surveyed and reliable data can be collected, processed and interpreted; historical datasets are sufficiently accurate, complete and compatible for the contemplated comparisons and modelling; the survey and modelling will generate information useful for refining the Company's geological interpretation and future exploration planning; and there will be no material adverse change in applicable laws, regulatory requirements, commodity or capital-market conditions, or the Company's business and financing plans.

Although management believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such information. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the survey may be delayed, modified, suspended or not completed due to contractor availability or performance, access restrictions, weather, ground conditions, equipment failure, safety or logistical issues, cost escalation, financing constraints, regulatory requirements or other circumstances; approvals, permits or land access permissions may be amended, suspended, revoked or subject to additional conditions; final station locations, survey coverage and timing may differ from those currently contemplated; collected data may be incomplete, inconsistent, of insufficient quality or incapable of being integrated with historical datasets; gravity interpretations are non-unique and may not accurately identify the geometry, composition, thickness, continuity or economic significance of subsurface features; the contemplated inversion and modelling may not be completed, may produce inconclusive or unexpected results, or may not identify suitable drilling targets; historical exploration information may be inaccurate, incomplete or not independently verifiable; exploration results may not support further work, drilling or development; future exploration programs may not be approved, financed or completed; costs may exceed estimates; and risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, including geological uncertainty, environmental and archaeological requirements, community and stakeholder considerations, changes in laws or regulatory requirements, and the availability of capital, personnel, equipment and services. Additional risks are described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under its profile on SEDAR+. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at