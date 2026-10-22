Rectify To Present Translational Data Supporting RTY-406 As A Transformative Therapy For PSC And Other Hepatobiliary Diseases

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rectify Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (“Rectify”) a biotechnology company pioneering positive functional modulators (PFMs) that restore and enhance membrane protein function, today announced the company will give an oral presentation highlighting preclinical data for its lead hepatobiliary candidate, RTY-406, as part of the Industry Research Showcase at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) Liver Meeting taking place November 5-9, 2026 in Denver, Colorado.

Session Information:

Date: Saturday, November 7, 2026 | 08:00–9:30 MT

Session: Industry Research Showcase

Title: Targeting bile composition in PSC: RTY-406, a dual-acting ABCB4/BSEP Positive Functional Modulator reduces disease-relevant markers in a mouse model and non-human primate

The presentation will be available on the company's website in the News section.

About RTY-406

RTY-406 is an orally administered ABCB4 and BSEP dual-targeted Positive Functional Modulator (PFM) currently in clinical development for primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and multiple hepatobiliary diseases. RTY-406's dual acting mechanism of action uniquely targets abnormal bile composition and reduced bile flow, two core pathophysiological drivers of PSC. RTY-406 has pipeline-in-a-pill potential across multiple hepatobiliary diseases and the opportunity to become the first disease-modifying therapy for PSC.

About Rectify Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Rectify”)

Rectify is advancing Positive Functional Modulators (PFMs), a novel class of oral, small molecules that restore and enhance membrane protein function to address the underlying cause of serious diseases. Rectify's PFMs have potential to modulate the activity of wild-type and mutated membrane-bound proteins, a historically difficult challenge with a small molecule approach. The Company's breakthrough product platform enables efficient and rapid discovery of first- and best-in-class small molecule therapies with the potential to address membrane protein dysfunction for treatment of rare and common diseases, including liver, cardio-renal-metabolic, and neurodegenerative diseases. For more information, please visit or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Contact

Media

Kendy Guarinoni, PhD

LifeSci Communications

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