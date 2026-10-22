Atlas Air Worldwide Strengthens Commitment To Alaska's Future Aviation Workforce

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Latest $50,000 scholarship contribution to University of Alaska Anchorage supports aspiring pilots and aviation maintenance technicians

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Air Worldwide (“Atlas”) today announced a $50,000 scholarship contribution to the University of Alaska Anchorage (UAA), reinforcing its commitment to developing the next generation of aviation professionals in a state that plays a critical role in global air cargo operations. Supporting students pursuing careers as pilots and Aviation Maintenance Technicians, the contribution brings Atlas' total scholarship support for UAA students to $150,000 since 2024.

Alaska is a cornerstone of Atlas' global network. As the largest cargo operator at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC), Atlas supports more than 8,000 flights annually, making Anchorage the company's busiest location worldwide. With more than 600 pilots based in Anchorage and a significant economic presence in the state, Atlas recognizes the importance of investing in the skilled workforce that supports Alaska's aviation and transportation industries.

Atlas leaders joined UAA Chancellor Cheryl Siemers, U.S. Representative Nick Begich, Alaska Department of Transportation Commissioner Ryan Anderson, faculty, students and community leaders at UAA's Aviation Technology Division at Merrill Field to recognize the partnership and its contributions to Alaska's workforce development efforts. The visit included tours of flight simulation laboratories, air traffic control training facilities, maintenance hangars and classrooms, followed by remarks from university, government and industry leaders and opportunities for students to engage directly with Atlas employees and other industry professionals.

"Alaska plays a critical role in the global air cargo network and in Atlas' operations," said Michael Steen, Chief Executive Officer, Atlas Air Worldwide. "As the largest cargo operator at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport, we recognize the importance of developing the skilled workforce that will support the future of aviation in Alaska. Our partnership with UAA is an important part of that commitment, helping create pathways to rewarding careers while strengthening Alaska's position as a global aviation hub."

Since the partnership began in 2024, Atlas scholarships have supported 13 UAA students pursuing aviation education and training, with additional recipients to be selected through this year's scholarship awards. The program helps make education more accessible while preparing students for in-demand careers in an industry essential to Alaska's economy and connectivity.

"This partnership creates opportunities for UAA students while helping meet Alaska's critical aviation workforce needs," said Cheryl Siemers, Chancellor, University of Alaska Anchorage. "By investing in our students, Atlas is helping build the next generation of aviation professionals who will keep Alaska connected and serve communities across our state for years to come."

"A strong workforce is critical to maintaining Alaska's position as a global transportation hub," said Representative Nick Begich. "By investing in students today, Atlas and UAA are helping ensure the next generation has the skills, experience and opportunities needed to support our state's economic future and keep communities connected."

Atlas Air Worldwide in Alaska

Alaska is a vital part of Atlas' global operations and a critical gateway connecting Asia, North America and markets around the world. Atlas is the largest cargo operator at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport, supporting more than 8,000 flights annually. Anchorage is the company's busiest location worldwide and its largest crew base, with more than 600 pilots based in the city.

Atlas contributes nearly $500 million annually to Alaska's economy through payroll, fuel purchases, airport fees and other operational expenditures. The company accounts for approximately 13% of airport revenue and 20% of cargo carrier revenue at ANC. Beyond its operational presence, Atlas supports workforce development, educational partnerships and initiatives that help strengthen Alaska's aviation and logistics industries.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) is the world's leader in outsourced aviation logistics. AAWW is the parent company of our principal operating subsidiary, Atlas Air, Inc., and several affiliates related to Titan's dry leasing services, and Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, Inc. With approximately 5,000 employees, the AAWW companies serve a diversified customer roster across the global supply chain in more than 300 destinations in 90+ countries. Together, they operate the world's largest fleet of 747 freighter aircraft and provide customers the broadest array of Boeing 747, 777, 767 and Airbus A350F (coming in 2029) freighters. To learn more, visit . Follow Atlas Air on LinkedIn and @AtlasAirWW on X.

About the University of Alaska Anchorage

The University of Alaska Anchorage is Alaska's largest university, educating nearly 12,000 students annually. UAA transforms lives through teaching, research, community engagement and creative expression in a diverse and inclusive environment. As the state's largest university, UAA is a driving force in Alaska's economy, producing more than 1,600 graduates each year, many of whom enter Alaska's workforce. UAA offers programs in professional piloting, aviation management, aviation maintenance technology and air traffic control.

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