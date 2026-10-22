IMS Investor Relations Celebrates 20Th Anniversary

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Firm marks two decades providing strategic IR counsel to public companies

NEW CANAAN, Conn., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMS Investor Relations ("IMS"), a provider of strategic investor relations counsel, shareholder communications and investor targeting services to micro, small and mid-cap public companies, celebrates the 20th anniversary of its founding.

During the past two decades, IMS Investor Relations has established itself as one of the premier investor relations firms representing companies across the technology, industrial, business services, sustainability and healthcare sectors.

"We are proud of the relationships we have built since opening our doors 20 years ago, working with companies at all stages of their growth to ensure that their public listing is a vital strategic asset. We do that by working closely with our clients to establish a credible and resonant brand, creating an aligned shareholder base and a valuation that reflects the long-term potential of the business," said John Nesbett, Founder and President of IMS Investor Relations. "Our average client relationship exceeds five years, and several of our clients have been with us since just after our founding. We view client longevity as the truest measure of our work. While the average market capitalization of our clients has grown over the years, we remain committed to partnering with companies early in their development and growing alongside them."

Mr. Nesbett continued,“Over the past two decades, our clients and our firm have navigated the financial crisis, the steady decline in sell-side research coverage of smaller companies, the rise of passive investing, and a fundamental shift toward virtual and hybrid investor engagement. Through each of these changes, the need for experienced, proactive investor relations counsel has only grown, particularly for micro, small and mid-cap companies competing for investor attention. I would like to thank our clients for their trust and our team for their dedication, and we look forward to the opportunities the next decade has to offer."

About IMS Investor Relations

IMS Investor Relations was founded to enhance the credibility and reach of small and mid-sized public and pre-public companies. The firm serves as a trusted advisor, and its communications and capital markets expertise help clients align with the right investors and build long-term, high-quality shareholder bases. IMS prides itself on longstanding client relationships built on a deep understanding of each client's needs and the agility to address the challenges of an ever-evolving financial landscape. For more information, please visit .

Contact:

John Nesbett

IMS Investor Relations

203-972-9200

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