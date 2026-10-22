Red Violet Debuts On Fortune's 2026 Fastest-Growing Companies List At No. 43

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition reflects three years of sustained growth in revenue, profits, and shareholder returns

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDVT), a leading identity intelligence and analytics company, today announced that it has debuted at No. 43 on Fortune's 2026 list of the 100 Fastest-Growing Companies. The ranking recognizes publicly traded companies that have delivered sustained growth in revenue, profits, and stock returns over a three-year period.

“We're honored to be named to Fortune's Fastest-Growing Companies list for the first time,” said Derek Dubner, red violet's CEO.“This recognition reflects the combination that drives our business: differentiated, proprietary technology, a relentless focus on our customers, and a team that executes at a very high level. Delivering growth in revenue, profits, and shareholder returns is what we aim to do, and we believe we are still early in red violet's evolution.”

Now in its 41st year, the annual ranking is based on a quantitative review of publicly traded companies. This is red violet's first appearance on the list. It follows the company's recognition in November 2025 as No. 107 of 500 companies on TIME's inaugural America's Growth Leaders ranking.

Ranking methodology

To qualify for the 2026 list, a company must trade on a major U.S. stock exchange, report in U.S. dollars, file quarterly reports with the SEC, and have traded continuously since June 30, 2023. It must have a minimum market capitalization of $225 million and a stock price of at least $5 on June 30, 2026, and latest-twelve-months revenue and net income, ended on or before April 30, 2026, of at least $50 million and $10 million, respectively. Companies must also have posted annualized growth in revenue and earnings per share of at least 15% over the three years ended on or before April 30, 2026. The full list and methodology are available at .

About red violet ®

At red violet, we build proprietary technologies and apply analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence. Our technology powers critical solutions, which empower organizations to operate with confidence. Our solutions enable the real-time identification and location of people, businesses, assets and their interrelationships. These solutions are used for purposes including identity verification, risk mitigation, due diligence, fraud detection and prevention, regulatory compliance, and customer acquisition. Our cloud-native, AI-embedded identity intelligence platform, CORETM, is purpose-built for the enterprise, yet flexible enough for organizations of all sizes, bringing clarity to massive datasets by transforming data into intelligence. Our solutions are used today to enable frictionless commerce, enhance safety, and mitigate fraud and the related financial losses borne by society. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements,” as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as“expects,”“plans,”“projects,”“will,”“may,”“anticipate,”“believes,”“should,”“intends,”“estimates,” and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations, including whether the Company will continue to deliver growth in revenue, profits, and shareholder returns as it continues to evolve. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date of this press release and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading“Forward-Looking Statements” and“Risk Factors” in red violet's SEC Filings. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Company Contact:

Camilo Ramirez

Red Violet, Inc.

561-757-4500

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