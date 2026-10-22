Dune Launches Real-Time Market Data Feeds As Tokenized U.S. Stocks Move Onchain

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Institutional teams get onchain trades from 200+ venues and 12 chains about a second after execution, including OKX and ICE's tokenized stock venue from day one.

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dune, the industry standard for onchain data, today launched Dune Market Data Feeds, real-time trade data from 200+ onchain trading venues. Hedge funds, asset managers, market makers and brokers can now follow onchain price discovery in the same systems they use for listed markets.

Onchain trading has grown too big to leave out of the market data stack:



Spot volume on decentralized exchanges more than doubled last year to $6.8 trillion, and about 25% of spot crypto trading now happens onchain.

Tokenized stocks and ETFs traded more than $37 billion onchain in Q3 2026, with monthly volume growing almost 18x since January. Perpetuals on stocks, ETFs and equity indices traded $201 billion on Hyperliquid in Q3 2026. These markets didn't exist on Hyperliquid a year ago.



In September, the SEC opened a path for tokenized U.S. stocks to trade onchain, and OKX and ICE's joint venture has since filed to list 63 of them on XLayer. Dune Market Data Feeds is supporting XLayer data from day one.

The launch includes:



Spot Feed: trades on 200+ venues across 12 chains, including Solana, Ethereum, Base, BNB Chain and XLayer.

Perpetuals Feed: trades on Hyperliquid and Lighter. Reference Data: identifiers and classifications for every asset, venue and market in both feeds.



Each trade carries price, size, side and a stable identifier in one data model across all venues, and links back to the transaction that settled it. Up to eight years of analytical data is available separately for backtesting.

“Onchain trading now represents about 25% of all spot crypto trading volume, and the SEC is paving the way for stocks and other instruments to also benefit from onchain trading venues. But everything happening onchain is messy and needs context. Dune has for many years been the industry standard for onchain analytical market data. Now we are expanding to real-time feeds, including rich reference data, so anyone can trade with clarity and confidence about which instruments trade where, and at what prices,” said Fredrik Haga, Co-Founder and CEO of Dune.

Dune Market Data Feeds is available today. Request a demo at dune.com/feeds.

About Dune

Dune is the industry standard for onchain data. We provide structured, institutional-grade blockchain datasets across stablecoin payments, real-world assets, spot and perpetual trading, prediction markets, and more. Access data from 130+ chains - and counting - and deliver it anywhere you work. Trusted by 1,000+ industry leaders, including Visa, WisdomTree, S&P, UBS, and Bloomberg.

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