Levridge Equity & Patronage Simplifies Year-End Tax Preparation For Cooperatives

Commodity Accounting, Ag Sales, Patronage & Equity

Streamlined 1099-PATR preparation, centralized member data, and accurate reporting help cooperatives approach tax season with greater confidence.

FARGO, ND, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Levridge Equity & Patronage solution helps cooperatives simplify year-end tax preparation by automating reporting processes, reducing manual reconciliation, and improving the accuracy of patronage and member tax reporting. The solution enables organizations to manage equity, patronage, member records, reporting, and tax preparation activities from a single cloud-based platform.For many cooperatives, year-end tax preparation requires gathering information from multiple systems, reconciling spreadsheets, validating patronage distributions, and preparing member tax documents. Levridge Equity & Patronage helps reduce this complexity by consolidating member equity balances, allocations, revolvements, patronage distributions, and reporting data into a centralized system."Tax season shouldn't require hours of spreadsheet reconciliations and manual data validation," said John Melland, Levridge CEO. "By automating the collection, calculation, and preparation of patronage reporting data, Levridge Equity & Patronage helps cooperatives save time, improve accuracy, and prepare year-end tax filings with greater confidence."A key benefit of the solution is how organizations can export filing-ready data for use with their preferred tax preparation software, manage qualified and nonqualified patronage dividends, and when needed, make year-specific reporting adjustments without changing underlying member records.Tax Preparation Benefits.Export filing-ready data for tax software..Reduce manual reconciliation and spreadsheet management..Maintain historical allocations, revolvements, and equity balances in a single system..Support year-specific reporting adjustments..Reduce administrative effort during tax season.Levridge Equity & Patronage modernizes the management of member equity and patronage programs through powerful automation, centralized reporting, and streamlined tax preparation workflows. By using actual payment history as the source of truth, cooperatives can improve reporting accuracy while reducing the time spent on manual calculations and reconciliations. The solution helps cooperatives reduce administrative burden, strengthen financial accuracy, and enhance transparency for their members.About LevridgeLevridge is a technology provider focused on modernizing cooperative financial and operational systems through secure, cloud-based solutions. Equity & Patronage, delivered as a Software as a Service platform, requires no on-premise servers and minimal configuration. The Levridge Equity & Patronage solution supports comprehensive equity tracking, revolvements, patronage management, reporting and analytics, including annual 1099 PATR forms, and internal member management.For more information:John Melland, CEO...

Susan Whitney

Levridge

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Levridge Equity & Patronage Simplifies Year-End Tax Preparation for Cooperatives News Provided By Levridge October 22, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Consumer Goods, Energy Industry, Food & Beverage Industry



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