Introducing The Leadership In Geopolitics With George Friedman Executive Education Program

Applications now open for February 2027 in Austin, Texas

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Geopolitical Futures (GPF) is launching an Executive Education Program called Leadership in Geopolitics with George Friedman.

The program is designed specifically for senior leaders of expanding global companies, government strategic departments, advisory firms and thinktanks. In addition to the intimate setting over 3 days with George Friedman, (Founder and Chairman of GPF), selected applicants will benefit from the decades of leadership experience of GPF partner, Janos Csak, an economist and sociologist, corporate leader and honorary professor of management.

The program blends a methodological framework for understanding real-life geopolitical situations with practical leadership tools. Its focus is to enable senior executives to embed a geopolitical mindset into the DNA of their organizations, to design actionable plans and make more informed decisions.

Geopolitics has become a buzzword, but many interpret developments by simply collecting data, merely scratching the surface without developing a consistent framework or perspective. This course is different. Over decades, George Friedman's forecasting has proved to be the thought-leader in geopolitics. It has become the source, not just the interpretation. GPF systematically analyzes the complex drivers of developments in the global system. Friedman presents historical patterns and connects socio-economic, political and cultural dots to comprehend geopolitical imperatives beyond political systems or leaders.

Applications are being accepted now for the Spring program in Austin, Texas from February 7-10, 2027. Selected participants will benefit from the small group format and interaction with their peers from a variety of businesses and backgrounds.

For more information or to apply, see the details here. Candidates will be reviewed on a first come basis and successful applicants will be notified within 3 weeks of returning the questionnaire. Upon successfully completing the program they will receive a signed certificate and a proposed customized follow-up plan to ensure continued access to George Friedman and Janos Csak.

Meredith Friedman

Geopolitical Futures LLC

+1 512-687-3444

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