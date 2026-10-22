Leadg2 Recognized By Hubspot As A Professional Services Industry Specialist

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LeadG2 Recognized as HubSpot Professional Services Industry Specialist

HubSpot Diamond Solutions Partner earns specialized industry recognition for helping professional services organizations accelerate growth

- Emily Hartzell, SVP of LeadG2

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LeadG2, a HubSpot Diamond Solutions Partner and leading revenue operations firm, has been officially recognized by HubSpot as a Professional Services Industry Specialist, a designation awarded to solutions partners demonstrating deep expertise in helping professional services organizations implement and maximize HubSpot.

This recognition validates LeadG2's proven ability to help professional services firms transform how they attract, manage, and grow client relationships by aligning strategy, technology, and revenue operations within HubSpot.

Professional services organizations face unique challenges, including long sales cycles, multiple stakeholders, referral-driven business development, complex service offerings, and the need to maintain strong client relationships throughout every stage of the customer lifecycle. LeadG2's new specialist designation reinforces the company's ability to help firms navigate that complexity with solutions designed specifically for their business model.

LeadG2 helps professional services organizations:

- Configure HubSpot around complex sales cycles and relationship-based growth

- Align marketing, sales, and client service teams around a unified revenue strategy

- Improve CRM adoption and reporting across the organization

- Streamline business development and client management processes

- Leverage automation and AI to improve efficiency while delivering a better client experience

Because LeadG2 brings firsthand experience working with professional services organizations, clients spend less time educating their implementation partner on industry terminology, buying processes, and operational workflows. That allows teams to move more quickly from discovery to implementation while benefiting from proven frameworks developed through previous engagements.

"Earning HubSpot's Professional Services Industry Specialist recognition reflects both our team's expertise and our commitment to helping professional services firms get more value from their technology investments," said Emily Hartzell, SVP of LeadG2. "Professional services organizations operate differently than many other businesses. They rely on trusted relationships, complex sales motions, and exceptional client experiences. Understanding those realities allows us to build HubSpot solutions that fit how these organizations actually grow."

HubSpot awards Industry Specialist recognition to solutions partners that demonstrate strong experience, successful client outcomes, and specialized knowledge within a specific industry. As a HubSpot Diamond Solutions Partner, LeadG2 helps B2B organizations maximize the value of HubSpot through strategic implementation, revenue operations consulting, CRM optimization, and AI-enabled growth strategies.

The Professional Services Industry Specialist designation further strengthens LeadG2's position as a trusted partner for firms seeking to modernize revenue operations, improve client acquisition, and create scalable growth through HubSpot.

Learn more about LeadG2's HubSpot expertise for professional services organizations at LeadG2.

ABOUT LEADG2

LeadG2 is a B2B revenue operations (RevOps) firm focused on helping organizations turn disconnected marketing, sales, and service efforts into a unified revenue engine. As a division of The Center for Sales Strategy (founded in 1983), LeadG2 builds on more than 40 years of experience improving revenue performance. As a HubSpot Diamond Solutions Partner, LeadG2 helps organizations implement and optimize CRM systems, align teams around shared data and processes, and operationalize strategies that drive pipeline growth, improve forecasting, and increase revenue performance. With deep expertise in complex industries, LeadG2 partners with organizations to modernize revenue operations, improve adoption, and turn technology investments into measurable business outcomes.



Shaye Smith

LeadG2

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