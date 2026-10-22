Songflip Launches Zero-Click Music Link Converter For Android And Ios

SongFlip – Zero-Click Music Link Redirection and Acoustic Recognition for Android & iOS

SongFlip bridges music streaming silos with automatic background link redirection, acoustic music recognition, and universal playlist conversion.

- Daniel Notthoff, Founder & Developer of SongFlip WETTER (RUHR), NRW, GERMANY, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Goork, an independent software studio founded by German indie developer Daniel Notthoff, today announced the official launch of SongFlip for Android and iOS. SongFlip is a privacy-first, zero-click mobile utility designed to eliminate streaming service friction by automatically intercepting shared music links and opening them directly in the recipient's preferred music player.In today's fragmented streaming landscape, sharing a track often leads to a dead end: a friend sends an Apple Music link, but the recipient uses Spotify, Tidal, or YouTube Music. The result is manual searching, broken momentum, and frustrated listeners. SongFlip completely removes this barrier. Running transparently in the background, SongFlip detects incoming music links across messaging apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram, and iMessage, as well as mobile web browsers. Without displaying intermediate landing pages or requiring manual interaction, it resolves the song within milliseconds and triggers playback immediately in the installed player of choice.SongFlip supports seamless two-way conversion across 10 major streaming platforms: Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Tidal, Deezer, Amazon Music, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, Qobuz, and Beatport.Key features introduced in SongFlip include:. Zero-Click Background Redirection: Instant URL resolution and deep playback launching without interrupting the chat or browsing experience.. Listen & Flip (Ambient Music Recognition): Integrated acoustic music recognition powered by high-precision fingerprinting. Users can identify music playing around them directly from the app, system Quick Settings tiles, App Shortcuts, or Siri, automatically resolving songs into their preferred player.. Offline Club Mode: Users in music venues, clubs, or festivals with no cellular reception can capture acoustic fingerprints offline. SongFlip stores the signature locally and automatically resolves the track and saves it to history once connectivity is restored.. Universal Playlist Converter: Convert full playlists of up to 200 tracks across platforms with Zero-OAuth queue playback, automatic duplicate removal, and M3U8/CSV export.. Audiophile Quality Matcher: An optional setting prioritizing 24-bit Hi-Res, Lossless, and original studio album cuts over radio edits and compilations on Tidal, Qobuz, Apple Music, and Deezer.. Multi-Player Detection: Automatically discovers installed streaming players and alternative clients, allowing users to set default destinations or choose dynamically.Built with an uncompromising commitment to privacy, SongFlip requires no user registration, stores no listening habits, and features zero advertising trackers. Cache lookups are executed using anonymous SHA-256 cryptographic hashes.Availability & Pricing:SongFlip is available worldwide on Google Play and the Apple App Store. The core zero-click redirection is completely free to use. An optional PRO tier unlocks unlimited acoustic recognitions, Offline Club Mode, the Universal Playlist Converter, and high-resolution Audiophile matching via flexible monthly, annual, or lifetime purchase options.To learn more, visit .About Goork:Goork is an independent software studio based in Wetter (Ruhr), Germany, founded by Daniel Notthoff. Focused on mobile utilities, native craft, and privacy-respecting tools, Goork builds software that solves real daily frustrations with minimal friction.

Daniel Notthoff

Goork

+49 2335 8873531

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SongFlip Launches Zero-Click Music Link Converter for Android and iOS News Provided By Goork October 22, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry, Music Industry, Social Media, Technology, Telecommunications



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