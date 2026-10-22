American Window & Glass Partners With Erdman Automation On New Glass Line In Evansville

Investment in Indiana manufacturing builds on the company's 2026 brand refresh and focus on professional trade customers.

- Chris MeltonEVANSVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- American Window & Glass has partnered with Erdman Automation on a new automated glass line for its Evansville manufacturing facility. The project represents an investment in the company's production operations, supporting its work serving builders, contractors, remodelers and distribution partners across the Midwest.“Our customers count on us to get the details right and stand behind the products we deliver. Investing in our manufacturing operation is part of honoring that responsibility. We're excited to work with Erdman on this next step for our Evansville facility,” said Chris Melton, president of American Window & Glass.Based in Princeton, Minnesota, Erdman Automation supplies equipment for insulating glass and window and door manufacturing, from individual production stations to complete lines.“A strong regional manufacturer needs continued investment behind it. This project is about supporting American Window's people and operations while staying focused on the builders, contractors and distributors who rely on the company,” said Dan Sierra, managing partner of Santiago Investment Group.The partnership follows American Window & Glass's brand refresh and website launch earlier in 2026. Together, these initiatives reflect the company's focus on both its manufacturing operations and how it presents its products and capabilities to professional customers.Founded in 1989, American Window & Glass manufactures vinyl windows and patio doors for replacement and new construction applications. In addition to its Evansville headquarters, the company has locations in Indianapolis, Louisville and Cincinnati. Santiago Investment Group invested in the business in 2023.About American Window & GlassAmerican Window & Glass is an Evansville, Indiana-based manufacturer serving professional window and door customers across the Midwest. Established in 1989, the company supplies products for replacement and new construction projects, with an emphasis on quality, dependable service and long-term trade relationships.Media Contact:Melissa BrooksAmerican Window & Glass...

Melissa Brooks

American Window & Glass

+1 423-620-0059

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American Window & Glass Partners with Erdman Automation on New Glass Line in Evansville News Provided By American Window & Glass October 22, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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