Business Reporter: Tackling Shadow AI At The Point Of Risk

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Fortinet provides technical controls which, combined with visibility, shared responsibility and leadership help organisations adopt AI securely and confidently

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In an article published on teiss, John Stringer, Senior Director Product Management and Chris Parker MBE, Director Government Strategy at Fortinet UK talk about how shadow AI presents growing risk to sensitive data, security and compliance. As AI becomes embedded in everyday workflows across UK critical national infrastructure (CNI), organisations cannot manage risks they cannot see.Understanding which AI tools employees use, why they use them and what data they share enables tailored policies based on specific use cases and data types. Visibility also supports compliance by helping organisations identify potential breaches and respond to cyber incidents within required reporting deadlines. Intervention should happen when risk arises. Timely warnings and guidance can prevent an employee entering sensitive information into an AI assistant.The article highlights the importance of visibility, intervention at the point of risk and accountable leadership in enabling safe AI adoption. Fortinet offer integrated AI security capabilities, including a live, risk-scored inventory of AI tools in use and visibility into data flowing into them. These solutions flag sensitive information in prompts, defend against AI-related threats such as prompt injection and data poisoning, and help steer employees towards sanctioned, enterprise-grade AI services that keep data within organisational boundaries.Effective governance requires security, IT and HR to collaborate and for senior leaders to own AI risk; the UK Government's Cyber Governance Code of Practice provides a useful framework for establishing clear responsibilities.To learn more about how Fortinet's solution can make responsible innovation possible, read the article.About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg, Fortune, USA Today, Wired, Independent, Die Welt and Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About FortinetFortinet is a driving force in the evolution of cybersecurity and the convergence of networking and security. Our mission is to secure people, devices, and data everywhere, and today we deliver cybersecurity everywhere our customers need it with the largest integrated portfolio of over 50 enterprise-grade products. Nearly 1 million customers trust Fortinet's solutions, which are among the most deployed, most patented, and most validated in the industry. The Fortinet Training Institute, one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry, is dedicated to making cybersecurity training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Collaboration with esteemed organizations from both the public and private sectors, including Computer Emergency Response Teams (“CERTS”), government entities, and academia, is a fundamental aspect of Fortinet's commitment to enhance cyber resilience globally. FortiGuard Labs, Fortinet's elite threat intelligence and research organization, develops and utilizes leading-edge machine learning and AI technologies to provide customers with timely and consistently top-rated protection and actionable threat intelligence.

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Business Reporter: Tackling shadow AI at the point of risk News Provided By Business Reporter October 22, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Energy Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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