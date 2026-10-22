Business Reporter: CEO Of Shift Browser Discusses Making Browser Choices Visible In The Age Of AI
Shift Browser addresses these needs through Spaces, which allows users to separate contexts (for example: work, personal life, and hobby profiles) and organise their browsing around different accounts, projects and activities. Shift AI is optional by design and can be switched off at any time. When enabled, a privacy proxy powered by Cloudflare helps keep queries and conversations private.
Shift also promotes environmental transparency through its Carbon Meter, which displays the estimated footprint of users' browsing. The company, however, acknowledges that reliable data on AI emissions remains insufficient to quantify that impact accurately. By making choices visible and permissions manageable, Shift advocates a browser experience in which technology adapts to people, giving users greater control over how they work, browse and engage with AI.
To learn more about how users of Shift Browser can remain in control of their data and browsing experience, read the article.
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About Shift Browser
Shift Browser is helping users break free from the constraints of traditional browsers with custom layouts, more than 1,500 web app integrations, and dynamic spaces for work, side hustles and everything in between. Shift allows users to drag and drop apps, bars and controls to create a central hub that adapts to everyone's unique flow. In addition, Shift is proudly pioneering carbon-neutral browsing to reimagine what browsers can do.
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