Business Reporter: CEO Of Shift Browser Discusses Making Browser Choices Visible In The Age Of AI

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Today's browsers should put users in control of their layout, workflows, AI capabilities and permissions

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Neil Henderson, CEO of Shift Browser explains why meaningful personalisation must prioritise user autonomy, making automation and data access visible choices rather than default settings imposed on users. Personalisation today goes beyond themes and wallpapers. It encompasses organising tabs, managing notifications, separating online identities, handling multiple accounts and deciding which AI capabilities to enable. However, flexibility is becoming more important than ever as browsers increasingly mediate access to work, communications and personal information. Users need control over their layouts and workflows, alongside clear permission settings that determine what AI can access and do. People should also be able to disable unwanted AI features easily and decide when automation is appropriate.Shift Browser addresses these needs through Spaces, which allows users to separate contexts (for example: work, personal life, and hobby profiles) and organise their browsing around different accounts, projects and activities. Shift AI is optional by design and can be switched off at any time. When enabled, a privacy proxy powered by Cloudflare helps keep queries and conversations private.Shift also promotes environmental transparency through its Carbon Meter, which displays the estimated footprint of users' browsing. The company, however, acknowledges that reliable data on AI emissions remains insufficient to quantify that impact accurately. By making choices visible and permissions manageable, Shift advocates a browser experience in which technology adapts to people, giving users greater control over how they work, browse and engage with AI.To learn more about how users of Shift Browser can remain in control of their data and browsing experience, read the article.About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg, Fortune, USA Today, Wired, Independent, Die Welt and Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About Shift BrowserShift Browser is helping users break free from the constraints of traditional browsers with custom layouts, more than 1,500 web app integrations, and dynamic spaces for work, side hustles and everything in between. Shift allows users to drag and drop apps, bars and controls to create a central hub that adapts to everyone's unique flow. In addition, Shift is proudly pioneering carbon-neutral browsing to reimagine what browsers can do.

Business Reporter

Lyonsdown

+44 20 8349 6488

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Business Reporter: CEO of Shift Browser discusses making browser choices visible in the age of AI News Provided By Business Reporter October 22, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.