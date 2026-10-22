Hunky Chunky Debuts Its Six-Ounce Cookies, Now Shipping Nationwide

Hunky Chunky's six-ounce cookies, baked by hand in Winter Park, Florida and shipped nationwide.

The Winter Park, Florida bakery introduces three collections of large-format cookies, baked by hand and packed for the doorstep.

- Michelle AndersonWINTER PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A Hunky Chunky cookie weighs six ounces and barely fits in one hand. That is roughly three times what a bakery case holds, and the scale is deliberate. These are cookies made for the moment someone opens the box, not for filling a tray.Each one is hand baked in small batches from an uncompromising list: non-GMO ingredients, organic sugar, grass-fed butter, organic eggs, and zero artificial dyes. The chocolate cookies are built around the highest-quality, fair-trade chocolate, because that is the one ingredient nobody can hide.The range reads like a bakery counter at its best, with three boxes to choose from for starters.Classic Comforts holds Sunday Cookie, brown-buttered with dark chocolate and naturally-colored sprinkles; Cookies & Cream, crushed chocolate sandwich cookies folded through a vanilla dough; Chocolate Gem, three chocolates finished with candy-colored gems; and Animal Sugar Cookie, the pink-frosted animal cracker reborn in buttermilk sugar dough.Breakfast Bunch turns the morning table into cookies: Cinnamon Roll, with real cinnamon roll dough folded through; Strawberry Shortie, built on freeze-dried strawberries and cream; Chocolate Donut, a sea-salted chocolate cake donut; and Chocolate Chip Pancake, carried by buttermilk and real maple.Solo Stars lets anyone build a box from all eight.Founder Michelle Anderson, who calls herself the Chief Cookie Officer, bakes every order herself in Winter Park, Florida."I wanted to make the cookie I never found in a bakery case," Anderson said. "Big enough to feel like an occasion, and made from ingredients I would feed my own family. Nothing in our kitchen gets a shortcut."That standard carries past the cookie. Every order arrives in a box built for the opening, each cookie in its own place, alongside a Hunky Chunky magnet and an exclusive Munch Mop, a water-based wet wipe for hands and face before and after. It is meant to be handed over, photographed, and remembered.Hunky Chunky now ships to all fifty states from hunkychunky. Subscriptions are available on a biweekly, monthly, or quarterly rhythm, with the freedom to skip or cancel at any time.Before Hunky Chunky, Anderson spent more than twenty years as a board-certified assistant behavior analyst and clinical supervisor, working with children with developmental needs including Down syndrome and autism."Hunky Chunky stands for inclusivity, positivity, and a love for life and for all," Anderson said. "That isn't marketing language. It's the genuine reason I started." She added: "We are going to make the world a better place, four cookies at a time."ABOUT HUNKY CHUNKYHunky Chunky is a premium cookie bakery in Winter Park, Florida. Michelle Anderson bakes six-ounce, large-format cookies by hand in small batches, packed for the doorstep and shipped nationwide from hunkychunky.

Michelle Anderson

Hunky Chunky LLC

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Pick Your Cookie Box: eight six-ounce cookies from Hunky Chunky

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Hunky Chunky Debuts Its Six-Ounce Cookies, Now Shipping Nationwide News Provided By Hunky Chunky LLC October 22, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



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