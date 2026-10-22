Drone As A Service Celebrates Grand Opening In Mesa, AZ, Bringing Accessible Aerial Intelligence To Local Businesses

The Drone as a Service Mesa team flying the ZenaDrone IQ Quad.

- Shaun Passley, Ph.D., ZenaTech CEO

MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Drone as a Service, a subsidiary of ZenaTech and a global provider of automated drone-based services for business and government clients, today announces the official grand opening of its Mesa, Arizona, location at 955 E. Javelina Avenue, Suites 110–111. This marks the first grand opening for the AI autonomy drone platform that already has 40 locations across 14 U.S. states, Canada, Europe and Australia. Drone as a Service offers drone-based land surveying, mapping, and inspection services to a wide range of industries on a subscription or on-demand basis, helping customers automate routine tasks, access advanced data, and complete fieldwork faster and more safely.

The Mesa facility includes a Drone as a Service sales and service center, a fleet of 15 ZenaDrone aircraft, and a growing team of certified drone pilots, providing a long-term operational base in one of Arizona's fastest-growing cities. Over the coming months, the company's portfolio of services available in the state of Arizona will grow to include inventory management, power washing, precision agriculture and other drone-based AI automation and data services. Also planned in the coming months is a new ZenaDrone facility for expanded manufacturing and assembly to meet domestic requirements for compliant American-made drones for the company's internal needs and future US government defence requirements.

Using autonomous drones equipped with high-resolution cameras and specialized sensors, the Drone as a Service Mesa location will give Arizona construction firms, growers, property managers, utilities, and public agencies fast, affordable access to the aerial data they need to make better decisions. The Drone as a Service model is designed to pair aerial data with AI-powered analysis to deliver consistent project insights, so customers don't have to buy costly equipment or build an in-house drone program. With fewer manual site inspections and no equipment to purchase, local organizations will be able to lower operating costs, complete projects faster, and keep workers out of harm's way.

“Arizona has long been a base for ZenaTech, and the official opening of our Drone as a Service Mesa facility to the public marks a significant milestone for us. It is a growing, business-friendly state with strong construction and agriculture sectors that can benefit right away from aerial intelligence,” said Shaun Passley, PhD, CEO of ZenaTech.“Our investment here is about giving local companies and state authorities the same advanced drone capabilities that were once only available to the largest organizations. We are proud and excited to be part of the Mesa business community, and we look forward to bringing drone-based speed, precision and safety to the local businesses that most need it.”

The opening comes as demand for drone services accelerates across the country. Precedence Research estimates the U.S. drone services market at over $4 billion in 2025 and projects it will reach almost $35 billion by 2035. The need is especially strong in Arizona, where construction starts were projected to reach $37 billion in 2025, according to ConstructConnect. The industry also faces a growing labor gap: the Arizona Chapter of the Associated General Contractors estimates the state needs more than 40,000 additional construction workers, and NCCER projects that about 41% of today's U.S. construction workforce will retire by 2031. Drone-based surveying and inspections can help contractors manage these shortages by reducing the workload on existing crews, allowing a small flight team to collect site data that would otherwise require a larger team on the ground.

Drone as a Service will celebrate the new location opening with a public event on Thursday, October 22, from 1 to 5 p.m. at 955 E. Javelina Avenue, Suites 110–111, Mesa, Arizona 85204. The event will feature live demonstrations of the ZenaDrone IQ Nano, IQ Quad and IQ Square, along with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and opportunities to meet the local team. Food and refreshments will be provided. The event is open to community members, local businesses, and media representatives. Arizona state officials and customers have been invited.

The Mesa opening continues the steady expansion of Drone as a Service across the United States. ZenaTech's drone manufacturing company, ZenaDrone, along with Drone as a Service, will bring not only jobs for sales, marketing, technicians and drone pilots, but also skilled manufacturing jobs, and make the city a key part of the company's national supply chain.

About Drone as a Service

Drone as a Service, a subsidiary of ZenaTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA), delivers advanced AI-powered drone solutions to commercial and government customers. The company specializes in on-site automation services across applications including surveying, inspection, maintenance, power washing, inventory management, and precision agriculture. By leveraging cutting-edge ZenaDrone drone technology, Drone as a Service enables faster, more accurate, and safer operations while providing rich, actionable data insights compared to traditional, labor-intensive methods. The company's expanding global network includes 40 locations across the United States, Canada, Europe and Australia.

About ZenaTech

ZenaTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) is a technology company that specializes in AI autonomy drone platforms to transform commercial, government, and defense sectors. Its subsidiaries include drone manufacturing through ZenaDrone, a global Drone as a Service business, and an enterprise SaaS division of software brands. With a global operating footprint ZenaTech is advancing AI drones for applications such as surveys, inspections agriculture and logistics, as well as ISR, cargo, and counter-UAS for U.S. defense and NATO allies.

Safe Harbor

This press release and related comments include“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws and applicable Canadian securities laws. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This forward-looking information relates to future events or future performance of Drone as a Service and reflects management's expectations and projections regarding Drone as a Service's growth, results of operations, performance, and business prospects and opportunities. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terminology such as“may”,“will”,“should”,“expect”,“plan”,“anticipate”,“aim”,“seek”,“is/are likely to”,“believe”,“estimate”,“predict”,“potential”,“continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this document includes, but is not limited to Drone as a Service's expectations regarding its revenue, expenses, production, operations, costs, cash flows, and future growth; expectations with respect to future production costs and capacity; Drone as a Service's ability to deliver products to the market as currently contemplated; Drone as a Service's ability to develop products for markets as currently contemplated; Drone as a Service's anticipated cash needs and its needs for additional financing; Drone as a Service's intention to grow the business and its operations and execution risk; expectations with respect to future operations and costs; the volatility of stock prices and market conditions in the industries in which its parent, ZenaTech, operates; regulatory risks; unfavorable publicity or consumer perception; difficulty in forecasting industry trends; the ability to hire key personnel; the competitive conditions of the industry and the competitive and business strategies of Drone as a Service; Drone as a Service's expected business objectives for the next twelve months; Drone as a Service's ability to obtain additional funds as required including from its parent, ZenaTech, or affiliated companies; investment capital and market share; the ability to complete any contemplated acquisitions; changes in the target markets; market uncertainty; management of growth (plans and timing for expansion); patent infringement; litigation; applicable laws, rules and regulations; and other related risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading“Risk Factors“ in ZenaTech's filings filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on EDGAR through the SEC's website at . Drone as a Service undertakes ‎‎‎no obligation to update forward-‎looking ‎‎‎‎information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-‎‎‎looking information represents ‎‎‎‎‎management's best judgment based on information currently available. ‎‎‎No forward-looking ‎‎‎‎statement ‎can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. ‎‎‎Accordingly, readers ‎‎‎‎are advised not to ‎place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or ‎‎‎information.‎

Celeste Maridat

ZenaTech

+1 604-757-6489

...

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Drone as a Service Celebrates Grand Opening in Mesa, AZ, Bringing Accessible Aerial Intelligence to Local Businesses News Provided By ZenaTech October 22, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



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