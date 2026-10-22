Kiteworks Hires Channel Veteran Matt Marlier To Build Out Its Partner Ecosystem

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Marlier to expand distributor, reseller, MSP, and technology alliance relationships to drive revenue growth

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kiteworks, which empowers organizations to effectively manage risk in every send, share, receive, and use of private data, today announced the appointment of Matt Marlier as Vice President, Global Channels & Alliances. As the company's channel chief, Marlier will grow the Kiteworks partner ecosystem to bring the Kiteworks Control Plane to more organizations and drive revenue growth.Marlier has built partner programs at Red Hat, NGINX, HashiCorp, and Software AG. At Red Hat, he spent 12 years in various segments, including direct, indirect, and alliances, and grew the embedded and ISV alliances business from 35 ISVs and $10 million in bookings to more than 200 ISVs and more than $75 million. He later led channel programs at NGINX, HashiCorp, and Software AG.“Kiteworks sells through distributors, resellers, MSPs and MSSPs, accreditation consultants, and technology alliance partners, and we plan to add partners in each of those categories,” said Tim Freestone, Chief Strategy Officer, Kiteworks. "We'll look to Matt to grow every one of those partner programs worldwide.”The Kiteworks Data Control Plane applies one set of data governance rules and one audit trail across email, file sharing, SFTP, managed file transfer, data forms, and AI access. Marlier will extend that platform through a broader partner ecosystem to make it easier for partners to find, sell, and deliver Kiteworks to customers that need to govern how their private data moves.“Partners sell Kiteworks to organizations that need to control how private data moves in and out of their systems,” said Matt Marlier, Vice President of Global Channels & Alliances, Kiteworks.“I'm excited to build out a modern Partner Ecosystem that supports our go-to-market initiatives. This will include how partners enroll, how they're trained, and how they're supported when selling Kiteworks to their customers. Having the right ecosystem program and approach will enable Kiteworks to scale, bringing value to our partners and customers alike.”To learn more about partnering with Kiteworks, visit .About KiteworksKiteworks' mission is to empower organizations to effectively manage risk in every send, share, receive, and use of private data. The Kiteworks platform provides customers with a secure data exchange that delivers data governance, compliance, and protection in a unified control plane. Kiteworks unifies, tracks, controls, and secures sensitive data moving within, into, and out of their organization, significantly improving risk management and ensuring regulatory compliance on all private data exchanges. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Kiteworks protects over 100 million end-users and thousands of global enterprises and government agencies.

David Schutzman

Kiteworks

+1 203-550-8551

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Kiteworks Hires Channel Veteran Matt Marlier to Build Out Its Partner Ecosystem News Provided By Kiteworks October 22, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.