Summit Chemical Introduces Field Guides To Mosquitoes And Ticks

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New educational resources combine visual identification guides with behavioral information to help people better understand mosquitoes and ticks

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Summit Chemical introduces the Summit Field Guide to Mosquitoes and the Summit Field Guide to Ticks, two practical resources that help people identify mosquitoes and ticks through visual references and information about their behavior.From backyard gardening to outdoor adventures, understanding the pests people encounter begins with knowing what to look for. Summit's new field guides pair visual identification guidance with behavioral information, helping readers connect what mosquitoes and ticks look like with how they behave.The Summit Field Guide to Mosquitoes helps readers recognize distinguishing visual characteristics and learn more about mosquito behavior. The Summit Field Guide to Ticks offers visual references and behavioral information to help readers become more familiar with ticks they may encounter.Together, the guides help readers:.Recognize visual characteristics that support identification..Use behavioral information to better understand what they observe..Build practical knowledge for time spent outdoors.The new resources reflect Summit Chemical's commitment to responsible solutions and accessible education. By making information about mosquitoes and ticks easier to understand, Summit helps homeowners, gardeners and outdoor enthusiasts become more informed about the world around them.For more information and to explore both field guides, visit the Summit Visual Field Guides for Mosquitos and Ticks.About Summit ChemicalSummit Chemical, the company behind SummitResponsible Solutions, develops pest control products for homeowners, industry professionals, and public health organizations. Maker of Mosquito Dunksand Mosquito Bits, Summit emphasizes quality, effectiveness, and environmental responsibility.For more information, visit .###

M Chris Peleky

Summit Chemical Company

+1 410-599-1133

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Summit Chemical Introduces Field Guides to Mosquitoes and Ticks News Provided By Summit Chemical Company October 22, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Companies, Consumer Goods, Environment, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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