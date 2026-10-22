Riger 14.0 Austin Puts AI To Work Across Oilfield Service Operations

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New MCP connector lets AI read live RigER data and build dashboards on request. New RFID support adds UHF/NFC tag scanning on desktop, mobile and handhelds.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- RigER Inc., the oilfield operations management platform for energy service and equipment rental companies, today announced RigER 14.0 Austin, the first RigER release that connects AI assistants directly to a client's RigER data. The release also adds RFID (UHF and NFC) to RigER Digital ID and gives every job its own conversation in RigER Chat.

Many of the features and additions in 14.0 Austin were requested by field rental, downhole tool, offshore and oilfield service companies that run RigER every day. The release is named for Austin, Texas, home of RigER's headquarters.

AI That Works With Your RigER Data

RigER MCP Connector, Early Access

MCP is the open standard that connects AI assistants to business software. The RigER MCP connector links RigER Enterprise to any MCP-compatible AI assistant. Ask a question in plain language and get the answer from live RigER data: jobs, RSAs, tickets, invoices, Unit Numbers, inventory, Work Orders and the CRM pipeline.

Try asking:

“List rental tickets delivered last month that are still not invoiced.”

“Show units in the Odessa yard that are due for inspection.”

“Compare revenue by customer for Q3 and Q2.”

“Build a dashboard of utilization by equipment group.”

Dashboards on request. The AI builds charts and dashboards from the same live data.

Built with guardrails:

Same permissions as RigER. The AI sees only what the user can see in RigER.

Read only. In early access, the connector cannot create, change or delete records.

Any MCP assistant. Clients keep the AI tools they already use.

Paper tickets, too. AI also reads photos and PDFs of handwritten field tickets and drafts the matching RigER documents for a dispatcher to approve.

“Our clients asked us to let their AI tools read their RigER data. We've built that into 14.0 Austin with the controls an oilfield business needs. The AI sees only what a user is allowed to see, and nothing changes in RigER without a person's approval.”

Michael Maltsev, CEO, RigER Inc.

RFID Comes to RigER: UHF and NFC

14.0 Austin adds RFID to RigER Digital ID. A Unit Number can now carry a UHF tag, an NFC tag, a QR code and a barcode at the same time. Every scan opens the same unit record with status, location and Repair and Maintenance cards.

UHF RFID. Read tags with handheld UHF scanners in the yard and the shop.

NFC. Tap a phone to the tag to open the unit in the RigER mobile app.

Offline mode. Scanners keep working without coverage and sync when the connection returns.

Tag assignment. Assign tags to Unit Numbers, including assembly Unit Numbers on Rental Tickets.

Scanner support and offline mode passed field tests before release.

RigER Chat: A Conversation for Every Job

Crews and dispatchers run jobs by phone and group text, and those decisions never reach the job record. RigER Chat puts the conversation inside RigER, next to the job.

Chat per job. Every job gets its own chat, on desktop and mobile.

Automatic membership. Everyone assigned to the job joins. No manual user setup.

Job register. Events such as a truck checked in on location appear in the chat timeline.

Dispatcher view. Every open job conversation on a single screen.

Archive on close. The chat is saved to the job record when the job closes.

“RigER Chat came straight from our clients. Crews already run jobs in group texts. Now that conversation sits on the job, and the dispatcher sees every open job in a single view.”

Michael Maltsev, CEO, RigER Inc.

Also in 14.0 Austin

At one client, the VP of IT counted 15 software tools that RigER could replace.

RigER Mobile Field. Shop Check-In, Yard Check-In, Inspection Cards and Repair Cards on the phone and iPad.

Billing. Open Work Order check before invoicing, Job Segments from RSA to invoice, service invoices from Field Tickets, Business Calendars.

Reporting and dashboards. New RSA Invoicing, Rework and Location History dashboards, plus Revenue by Periods and Teardown reports.

Integrations. Avalara with detailed tax lines. New Spectrum accounting integration.

HR and workforce. Performance assessments, training plans, skills tracking and certificate expiry reports.

Performance. Active APDEX monitoring catches slow spots early.

Availability

RigER 14.0 Austin is announced today. Existing clients move to 14.0 in scheduled phases over the coming months. The MCP connector is in early access for selected RigER Enterprise clients. Next on the roadmap: One RigER app, a single mobile app with role-based access for dispatchers, field technicians and sales.

Next Steps

MCP early access. Email... with the subject“MCP Early Access”, or ask your account manager.

Book a demo. See 14.0 Austin on your own processes at .

Meet us at ADIPEC. Hall 16, Stand 16540, ADNEC, Abu Dhabi, November 2 to 5, 2026. See RFID scanning and RigER Chat live.

About RigER Inc.

RigER Inc. builds RigER Enterprise, oilfield operations management software for energy service and equipment rental companies, from the first quote to the final invoice. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, RigER serves clients in the United States, Canada, the Middle East and Latin America.

Dasha Maksymiak, CMO

RigER Inc.

+1 888-865-8903

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RigER 14.0 Austin Puts AI to Work Across Oilfield Service Operations News Provided By RigER Corporation October 22, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Energy Industry, Mining Industry



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