April Phifer Of Verity Mortgage Named 2026 Best Of Texas Regional Award Winner

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) AMARILLO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- April Phifer, Branch Manager at Verity Mortgage in Amarillo, has been named a winner of the 2026 Best of Texas Regional Award. The recognition honors three decades of mortgage experience and a client-first approach that has helped many families across the area achieve homeownership.As a full-service mortgage lender, Phifer helps buyers understand their options and overcome obstacles on the way to the closing table. She works with first-time homebuyers and move-up buyers, as well as downsizers and investors. Clients frequently praise her responsiveness and the support of her dedicated team. Her team also assists veterans with VA home loans and helps homeowners refinance to lower their rates or access cash for renovations. Phifer is known for educating her clients rather than overwhelming them, and for finding creative solutions when challenges arise. It is an approach that reflects her motto:“Built Different.”For Phifer, the work has always been personal. She once spent close to two years helping a client repair his credit so he could purchase his first home in his late 40s. That home gave his teenage daughters their own bedrooms for the first time in their lives. Stories like this one illustrate the long-term relationships Phifer builds, many of which continue long after a loan has closed.“Buying a home is never just about paperwork and interest rates. It is about people, families, and dreams,” said April Phifer, Branch Manager at Verity Mortgage.“I am so grateful to the clients who have trusted me with one of the biggest decisions of their lives, and I share this honor with the incredible team that makes it all possible.”Looking ahead, Phifer remains committed to making the mortgage process clear and approachable for every client she serves, and even a little enjoyable along the way. The 2026 Best of Texas Regional Award reflects the trust of the Amarillo community, and she looks forward to helping many more families turn someday into a place to call home. Phifer holds NMLS 1475094, and Verity Mortgage is a member of the Eustis Mortgage Corporation, NMLS 70345.Contact InformationCompany Name: April Phifer, Branch Manager, Verity MortgagePhone: 806-340-5662Email:...Website: com/AprilFacebook: com/aprilphiferFor more information, click here.

April Phifer, Branch Manager, Verity Mortgage

April Phifer, Branch Manager, Verity Mortgage

+1 806-340-5662

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April Phifer of Verity Mortgage Named 2026 Best of Texas Regional Award Winner News Provided By Storyroad Marketing October 22, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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