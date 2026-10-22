MENAFN - EIN Presswire) BATTLE CREEK, MI, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Battle Creek restaurant, beloved for bringing the real Cajun flavors of Louisiana straight to Southwest Michigan, has just been named the 2026 Best of Michigan Award winner, and honestly, it's easy to see why.Everything at Stewie's starts with family. Owners Aubrey and Candyce Stewart built this place around original Louisiana recipes passed down from the bayous of Southern Louisiana, and you can taste that love in every bite. Their signature Cajun seasoning, available in Hot, Mild, and Sweet, is the soul of the menu, seasoning everything from their Cajun specialties to classic Southern favorites made fresh to order. And if you've never tried Cajun cracklins cooked the old-fashioned way in a super-large cast-iron pot, well, Stewie's is the place to change that. It's a Louisiana tradition they refuse to rush or shortcut.The Stewarts aren't just feeding people, they're sharing a piece of home. "We are proud to share the food and give Michigan an authentic taste of Louisiana," say Aubrey and Candyce, and that warmth comes through the moment you are greeted. Their tagline says it perfectly: "Taste the Deep South. C'est bon, sha!" (that's Cajun for "This is good, Sweetie!") and it really is.The Stewie's family seasoning has already found its way into grocery and specialty markets across Southwest Michigan, but there's nothing quite like tasting it the way it was meant to be enjoyed: fresh, made to order, with a side of genuine Southern hospitality. As they celebrate this well-deserved award, one thing stays constant: the recipes are rooted in Southern Louisiana, so come taste what the buzz is about. The welcome mat is always out.For more information, click here.

Stewie's Cajun Foods

Stewie's Cajun Foods

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Stewie's Cajun Foods Earns 2026 Best of Michigan Award News Provided By Storyroad Marketing October 22, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Food & Beverage Industry



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