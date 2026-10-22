How Africa Can Turn Energy Investment Into Lasting Economic Value (By Grant Villet)

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

By Grant Villet, Business Development and Integration Executive, Aurex Constructors ( ).

Africa's energy story is often around gas discoveries and investment potential. However, the real opportunity extends far beyond the resource itself. Mozambique and Namibia are emerging as important players in Africa's oil and gas landscape, and what makes these markets particularly exciting is not simply the scale of their energy resources.

It is the potential for major energy developments to become platforms for broader economic transformation. The question we should be asking is not only how we develop these resources, but what we build around them and what remains when the project itself is complete.

The opportunity extends far beyond the oil and gas facility

In Mozambique, the scale of gas discoveries has already attracted global investment and created momentum for infrastructure development. Namibia is generating similar interest through its offshore discoveries.

These developments create demand for far more than the facilities required to produce or handle gas. They require ports, roads, logistics networks, power infrastructure, telecommunications and accommodation facilities. They also require a skilled workforce comprising artisans, supervisors, engineers and project managers, supported by the technical and operational expertise needed to deliver large-scale projects.

Local suppliers capable of meeting international standards for safety, quality and delivery are equally important. This supporting ecosystem is critical because it is where much of the broader economic opportunity lies.

If the ecosystem develops alongside the project, local businesses can participate meaningfully and the benefits can extend throughout the economy. Energy investment can then build demand and capability across multiple sectors rather than remaining concentrated within the project itself.

For Southern Africa, this creates an even greater opportunity. Developments in Mozambique and Namibia could strengthen regional supply chains and create opportunities through improved energy security for businesses across multiple countries. The real value lies in recognising these projects as platforms for broader economic growth rather than simply as energy-producing assets.

A successful project leaves a legacy

For me, success in a major infrastructure project cannot be measured only by whether a facility is completed on time and on budget. Those things are obviously important, but they are only part of the story. The projects that leave the biggest impact are those that develop people and strengthen local businesses creating lasting economic benefits long after construction has finished. That requires something that is sometimes harder to quantify, namely trust.

Major energy developments bring together governments, international operators, contractors, local suppliers and communities. These relationships can become complicated, particularly in complex operating environments, but our experience has shown that projects perform better when relationships are built on transparency and shared goals.

Problems are solved faster. Decisions can be made more effectively. Stakeholders remain focused on the bigger picture rather than becoming trapped in competing interests. Ultimately, the most successful projects create enduring economic and social value alongside the infrastructure they deliver.

Local capability cannot be an afterthought

There is often significant attention on the investment and jobs generated by major energy projects. Those benefits matter, but they should be viewed as part of a much longer-term process. If local participation and skills development are treated as box-ticking exercises, the benefits will inevitably be limited.

For local economic participation to become transformational, it must be intentional. Governments, operators and contractors need to genuinely invest in building sustainable local capacity. That means creating opportunities for local companies to grow, investing in training programmes and providing pathways for people to develop technical expertise that remains with them long after a project has been completed.

The measure of success should extend well beyond the construction phase. Five or ten years down the line, are local businesses stronger? Are local professionals more experienced? Has technical expertise been developed that can be applied to future projects? Is the economy better positioned to take advantage of the next opportunity? If the answer to those questions is yes, then real value has been created.

Lessons from complex operating environments

Our experience in Mozambique and Namibia has reinforced another important lesson in that technical capability alone does not guarantee success. Every major project has its own challenges, whether they are logistical, regulatory or operational.

Understanding the local environment, building strong relationships and remaining adaptable are therefore essential. We have also seen the value of engaging local businesses early and investing in local partnerships. Early investment in local partnerships and skills development generally delivers stronger long-term outcomes.

This is particularly important when projects are being delivered in remote or developing regions, where resilient supply chains require careful planning and strong collaboration between stakeholders. These lessons extend well beyond Mozambique and Namibia. They are relevant to energy and infrastructure projects across the continent.

Collaboration works best when it starts early

The complexity of major energy developments means that no single organisation can deliver their full potential in isolation. Governments, international companies, engineering and construction firms, African contractors and local suppliers all have roles to play. Collaboration succeeds when there is early engagement, clear communication and mutual respect between stakeholders.

Where challenges tend to arise is when stakeholders operate in silos or when local companies are brought into the conversation too late. Misaligned expectations can quickly create friction and undermine the potential of the wider project. The most successful projects recognise the complementary strengths that different participants bring.

International companies can contribute technology, experience and investment. Local businesses bring valuable market knowledge, established relationships and an understanding of local operating conditions. When those strengths are combined effectively, everyone benefits.

This is why local participation should be regarded as a strategic advantage rather than a compliance requirement. It should be understood as a source of capability, and knowledge that can make the project itself stronger.

Oil and gas and the wider question of energy security

As industrial and economic demand grows, oil and gas also has an important role to play in Southern Africa's energy future. Countries need reliable energy sources to support economic growth and industrial development and address energy security challenges while supporting sectors such as manufacturing, mining and heavy industry.

Importantly, oil and gas does not have to be viewed in opposition to renewable energy. It can form part of a balanced energy mix as countries develop the reliable energy systems required to support growing economies. There is also a broader regional opportunity.

Major energy developments can help connect infrastructure, supply chains and markets across national borders. In doing so, they can create stronger economic linkages and support greater regional integration. The opportunity extends beyond energy production to building more connected economies, stronger supply chains and greater regional growth.

Africa's biggest opportunity and risk

Looking beyond individual oil and gas developments, I believe Africa has a unique opportunity to use its natural resources as a foundation for industrialisation, job creation and the development of globally competitive industries. However, that opportunity comes with a significant risk.

We could focus too heavily on extracting resources without building the skills, infrastructure and industries needed to maximise their long-term value. Natural resources alone do not create prosperity. What matters is how effectively those resources are translated into economic development and sustainable business growth.

That requires a different way of thinking about major energy projects. The oil and gas facility is not the end point. It is one component of a much larger economic system. Ports, roads, logistics, telecommunications, power infrastructure, accommodation, skills, local suppliers and resilient supply chains all form part of the picture. So do the relationships between governments, international companies, contractors, communities and local businesses.

If these elements are developed deliberately and in parallel, the impact of an energy project can extend far beyond the project itself. Mozambique and Namibia demonstrate the scale of the opportunity. Their energy developments have the potential to strengthen regional supply chains, improve energy security, support industrial development and create opportunities that extend across borders. The challenge and the opportunity is to ensure that Africa captures that wider value.

If we can balance resource development and capability development, support international investment while strengthening local participation, and connect individual projects to broader regional growth, energy investment can become much more than an export opportunity. It can become a foundation for lasting economic transformation. And that is when Africa's natural resources can truly become an engine for the continent's future.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Aurex Constructors.

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About Aurex Constructors:

Aurex Constructors is a leading player in South Africa's Construction, Turnaround, and Maintenance industry, with over 40 years of experience serving blue-chip customers in the oil, gas & chemicals, mining & metallurgy, petrochemical, thermal power, and renewable power sectors. The company operates offices in South Africa, Mozambique, and Namibia, providing a comprehensive range of services including civil, structural, mechanical, electrical, instrumentation, piping, platework (CSMEIPP), fabrication, and management services, catering to projects of any scale and complexity.

As a 100% South African owned and managed company with 51% black ownership, Aurex takes pride in its highly skilled workforce, which has a proven track record of delivering innovative and customised project management solutions tailored to the specific requirements of customers. Aurex Constructors is dedicated to fostering growth and sustainability in the regions it serves. We strive for excellence.

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