Mahesh Babu, Vijay Deverakonda, Riteish Deshmukh & Others Wish Amit Shah As He Turns 62

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) As Union Minister Amit Shah turned a year older on Thursday, many members from the film fraternity used social media to pen warm wishes for him.

Tollywood heartthrob Mahesh Babu shared on X (Formerly known as Twitter), "Wishing Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji a very Happy Birthday... May you continue to serve the nation with the same energy and strength.. Have a great year ahead sir...(sic)."

Vijay Deverakonda penned on the micro-blogging site, "Wishing Hon'ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji a very happy birthday. Wishing you good health, strength and success sir."

Actor Riteish Deshmukh's wish for the politician went,“Wishing our Honourable Home Minister- Shri @AmitShah ji a very happy birthday. May god bless you with great health and long life.”

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut also tweeted,“Heartfelt birthday wishes to the illustrious Union Home and Cooperation Minister of India, the honorable Shri Amit Shah Ji. I pray to Lord Shri Ram that you remain forever healthy, joyful, and blessed with a long life, continuing to contribute to the nation's progress in the same way. Jai Shri Ram!”

Actor and Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan wrote, "Warm birthday greetings to Hon'ble Union Home Minister, Shri @AmitShah Ji. May you be blessed with good health, strength and a long life to continue serving our nation with dedication. Wishing you many more years of service towards a secure, prosperous and Viksit Bharat."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Thalapathy Vijay's sincere birthday wish went,“Warm birthday wishes to the Hon'ble Union Minister of Home Affairs and Cooperation, Thiru. Amit Shah Avl! My best wishes for your good health and long life in service to the nation! Warm birthday wishes to the Hon'ble Union Minister of Home Affairs and Cooperation, Thiru. Amit Shah Avl. Wishing you a long life and good health in service to the nation.”