Who Is Krishnaraj? Veteran Tamil Playback Singer Dies At 75 Know His Famous Songs

Tamil playback singer Krishnaraj Ramasamy, popularly known as Krishnaraj, was one of the familiar voices in Tamil film music during the 1990s and beyond. He died in Chennai on October 22, 2026, at the age of 75, following health issues. His death comes just days after the passing of music composer Deva, with whom he shared a long professional association.

Before finding his place in the film industry, Krishnaraj worked as a weaver. His passion for music led him to learn musical instruments and perform with musical groups and at religious events. He eventually entered the film industry, where his distinctive voice helped him build a career in Tamil playback singing.

His initial recorded song was for Adhikaalai Subavelai, an unreleased film composed by Deva. His career gained momentum in the 1990s, when his songs became popular among Tamil film audiences.

Krishnaraj's Famous Songs: From 'Thanjavooru Mannu Eduthu' To 'Vellarikka'

Krishnaraj's voice became closely associated with the energetic, melody-driven Tamil film music of the 1990s. His collaboration with composer Deva produced several memorable songs that continue to be associated with Tamil cinema's musical landscape.

Some of his best-known songs include:

- Thanjavooru Mannu Eduthu – From Porkkaalam (1997), this remains one of the most celebrated songs of his career. He received the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Playback Singer for the song.

- Vellarikka Pinju Vellarikka – From Kadhal Kottai (1996), the upbeat number helped establish his popularity.

- Thirupathi Ezhumalai Venkatesa – A popular devotional-style film song that showcased his energetic delivery.

- Aambalaikkum Pombalaikkum – From Kazhugu, another recognised entry in his filmography.

- Ayyo – From Paruthiveeran, reflecting his continued presence in Tamil film music in the 2000s.

He also lent his voice to songs in films such as Vinnukkum Mannukkum, Natpukkaga and Simmarasi. Reports have credited him with singing more than 300 songs across his career.

One particularly notable moment in the history of his music came in 2016, when Thanjavooru Mannu Eduthu was played at the funeral of former Singapore President S. R. Nathan, reportedly in accordance with his wishes. The song's significance extended beyond cinema, highlighting the emotional connection music can create across cultures.

Krishnaraj's Bond With Deva And His Lasting Musical Legacy

Krishnaraj's musical journey was closely linked to composer Deva, who died on October 17, 2026. The singer was among the composer's frequent collaborators and was regarded as one of his favourite voices. Their partnership helped produce songs that became familiar to generations of Tamil film music listeners.

Krishnaraj's contribution was also remembered by actors and fellow singers following news of his death. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay expressed grief over the singer's passing, while singers Chinmayi Sripaada and Sujatha Mohan shared their reactions. Actor R. Sarathkumar also paid tribute, recalling songs from films in which he had acted.

In his later career, Krishnaraj continued to contribute to Tamil cinema. One of his later recorded film songs was Naalu Nimidam from Suriya's Soorarai Pottru (2020), according to reports. His body of work reflects a career that spanned changing musical styles while retaining the vocal character that made him recognisable to listeners.