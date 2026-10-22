Modi, Tusk Sign Off on Bold Defense, Space Partnership
(MENAFN) India and Poland agreed Thursday to deepen cooperation in defense, space and nuclear energy, as their prime ministers met for talks in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, External Affairs Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on the US social media company X.
In his press remarks, Modi said the partnership between the two countries “has gained new momentum over the past two years.” He added that the leaders had agreed in Thursday’s meeting to strengthen ties across defense, space and nuclear energy.
Modi also said both nations “believe in democratic values and the rule of law.”
“We believe that reform is essential to make global governance institutions more empowered and effective,” he said.
On global conflicts, Modi said that whether in Ukraine or the Middle East, India “will continue to support every meaningful effort towards peace.”
Tusk, in his own remarks, said: “We are building our friendship on the basis of trust, shared values, and ideas such as non-violence.”
“We value and appreciate the global role that you, Prime Minister (Modi), play on the world stage. It is a source of hope in these times of destabilization, uncertainty, political uncertainty, and instability,” he added.
Tusk is on an official visit to India and will wrap it up Friday after meetings in the southern city of Bengaluru.
The two countries established diplomatic relations in 1954 and upgraded their ties to a “Strategic Partnership” during Modi’s visit to Poland in 2024.
Bilateral trade has more than doubled, rising 107.9% from $1.32 billion in 2010 to $2.73 billion in 2020.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, External Affairs Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on the US social media company X.
In his press remarks, Modi said the partnership between the two countries “has gained new momentum over the past two years.” He added that the leaders had agreed in Thursday’s meeting to strengthen ties across defense, space and nuclear energy.
Modi also said both nations “believe in democratic values and the rule of law.”
“We believe that reform is essential to make global governance institutions more empowered and effective,” he said.
On global conflicts, Modi said that whether in Ukraine or the Middle East, India “will continue to support every meaningful effort towards peace.”
Tusk, in his own remarks, said: “We are building our friendship on the basis of trust, shared values, and ideas such as non-violence.”
“We value and appreciate the global role that you, Prime Minister (Modi), play on the world stage. It is a source of hope in these times of destabilization, uncertainty, political uncertainty, and instability,” he added.
Tusk is on an official visit to India and will wrap it up Friday after meetings in the southern city of Bengaluru.
The two countries established diplomatic relations in 1954 and upgraded their ties to a “Strategic Partnership” during Modi’s visit to Poland in 2024.
Bilateral trade has more than doubled, rising 107.9% from $1.32 billion in 2010 to $2.73 billion in 2020.
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