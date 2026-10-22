Masdar To Launch $250M Solar, Energy Storage Project In Uzbekistan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)UAE-based Masdar plans to commission a 300-megawatt solar power plant and 75 MW of energy storage capacity in Uzbekistan's Kashkadarya region next year as part of a $250 million project, according to a statement following a meeting chaired by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the region's socioeconomic development.

This was reported on the official channel of the press secretary to the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Sherzod Asadov.

By the end of the year, six industrial clusters are to be established in Guzar, Shurtan, Mubarak, Dehkanabad and Nishan districts to strengthen supply chains around major industrial enterprises.

An initial 250 billion soums (about $20.9 million) will be allocated for infrastructure development. The region also plans to localize the production of modern tractors and agricultural machinery assembled at China's FM World facility and launch projects to manufacture agricultural drones.

In addition, the government plans to open branches of the Kashkadarya Free Economic Zone in Shurtan, Mubarak, Yakkabog and Koson districts.

In the agricultural machinery sector, Uzbekistan will work to localize the production of modern tractors and agricultural equipment assembled at China's FM World facility. The company is also expected to launch projects to manufacture agricultural drones.

In renewable energy, UAE-based Masdar plans to commission a 300-megawatt solar power plant and 75 MW of energy storage capacity in Kashkadarya next year. The project is valued at $250 million.

Meanwhile, a 45 MW waste-to-energy project involving Chinese partners is nearing completion in Karshi district.

To strengthen the region's electricity grid, $70 million will be attracted for the construction of two major substations in Nishan and Kokdala districts. The facilities are scheduled to enter operation next year.

An additional $150 million has been allocated for a new 245-kilometer power transmission line along the Tolimarjon–Sughdiyona route. Officials have been instructed to complete the project next year.