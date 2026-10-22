Kyrgyzstan Integrates Transport Into Global Corridors

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The transport system of Kyrgyzstan will be integrated into international corridors and the markets of other states, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said on October 21 in Bishkek at a republican meeting, the president's press service reports.

The event, attended by heads of state bodies and institutions, identified the key priorities of state policy until the end of 2030.

According to him, this initiative will turn Kyrgyzstan into a full‐fledged regional transport and logistics hub.

"Transport connectivity with our geographically remote regions is gradually improving. A unified transport space is a crucial condition for the country's economic and territorial integrity, ensuring the movement of people between regions and the transportation of goods," the president said.

Furthermore, Sadyr Japarov emphasized that, for these purposes, the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway projects will be implemented.

"The city of Balykchy will become a railway hub for the Balykchy–Tamchy–Cholpon‐Ata and Balykchy–Kochkor–Kara‐Keche–Makmal routes. The Makmal station will become a key node linking domestic and international routes," he added.

Sadyr Japarov added that the past five years have been a period of active restoration of state institutions, the creation of a solid foundation for economic development, and large-scale transformations across all spheres of public and cultural life.