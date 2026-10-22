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India's Foreign Minister To Visit Azerbaijan


Date: 2026-10-22 07:49:01

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will visit Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The Indian minister will hold a series of meetings during the visit. Furthermore, Jaishankar is expected to hold a joint press conference with Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

Jaishankar has held the position of India's Minister of External Affairs since May 2019.

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Trend News Agency

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