India's Foreign Minister To Visit Azerbaijan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will visit Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The Indian minister will hold a series of meetings during the visit. Furthermore, Jaishankar is expected to hold a joint press conference with Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

Jaishankar has held the position of India's Minister of External Affairs since May 2019.