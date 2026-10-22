India's Foreign Minister To Visit Azerbaijan
The Indian minister will hold a series of meetings during the visit. Furthermore, Jaishankar is expected to hold a joint press conference with Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.
Jaishankar has held the position of India's Minister of External Affairs since May 2019.
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