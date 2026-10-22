From Traditional Chinese Weaving And Embroidery To The Charm Of Jiangsu: A Cultural Showcase In Budapest

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) "Charm of Jiangsu" Global Communication Center

NANJING, China, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The "Charm of Jiangsu" Chinese Weaving and Embroidery Art Exhibition was recently held in Budapest, jointly organized by the China Cultural Center Budapest and the "Charm of Jiangsu" Global Communication Center.

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Featuring three thematic sections, the exhibition showcased the history, exquisite craftsmanship and continued innovation of Jiangsu's traditional textile arts through key exhibits, including Ming dynasty ceremonial robes, reproductions of nankeen and decorative pieces made with Nanjing Yunjin brocade. Visitors explored the exhibition, learned about traditional weaving and embroidery techniques and the cultural stories behind them, and experienced the distinctive appeal of traditional Chinese textile art.

As a supporting event, the seventh session of the China Cultural Center Budapest's "China Stories" lecture series focused on "Nanjing Yunjin Brocade: Woven Clouds of the Jiangnan Water Towns." A representative inheritor of Nanjing Yunjin brocade weaving techniques introduced the history of silk weaving in Jiangnan, the distinctive techniques of Nanjing Yunjin brocade, and the story of nankeen exports to Europe.

Held alongside the exhibition, the "Charm of Jiangsu" cultural and touristic conference and the "Hello, China" series, "Chinese Cities I Have Visited," extended the focus from weaving and embroidery art to Jiangnan's urban landscapes and travel experiences. Two Hungarian guests shared their experiences of studying in Nanjing, visiting historic sites and sampling local specialties. Representatives of four travel agencies and airlines introduced travel products, themed itineraries and supporting services for trips to China and Jiangsu, as well as flight information for travel between China and Hungary, offering Hungarian audiences more options for exploring Jiangsu and planning trips to China.

To attract more international visitors, Jiangsu has introduced ten practical measures to further boost inbound tourism spending and launched its "Next Stop: Jiangsu" visitor attraction initiative. The province is actively expanding its reach in European markets, including Hungary. Building on this event, Jiangsu looks forward to deepening cultural and tourism cooperation with Hungary and welcoming more Hungarian friends to explore the province.

CONTACT: Contact person: Ms. Shen, Tel: 86-10-63074558.