Influential Women Features Tysa Slade: Helping Clients Build Resilience And Empowerment Through Trauma-Informed Care

MURRAY, UT, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist and Founder of Tyson Slade Counseling, LLC, Brings a Client-Centered Approach to Adolescents, Adults, Couples, and FamiliesMurray, Utah – Tysa Slade is a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist and the founder of Tyson Slade Counseling, LLC, where she brings a trauma-informed, client-centered approach to her work with adolescents, adults, couples, and families. Her clinical focus centers on trauma and addiction recovery, and she has extensive experience addressing depression, anxiety, adolescent challenges, marriage and family problems, relationship and attachment concerns, developmental concerns, and grief and loss. Tysa believes deeply in her clients' inherent strength and capacity for healing. She approaches every session intending to help clients build resilience and reclaim a sense of empowerment. Rather than applying a one-size-fits-all method, she prioritizes getting to know each client authentically and meeting them exactly where they are in their journey.Tysa's academic path reflects a long-standing interest in human well-being. She earned a Bachelor's degree in Athletic Training from California State University, Fullerton, before completing a Master's degree in Marriage and Family Therapy and Counseling at Alliant International University in Los Angeles. She is a certified EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing) facilitator and holds additional certifications in Trauma-Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (TF-CBT) and Accelerated Resolution Therapy (ART). These specialized tools allow her to support clients working through trauma with evidence-based methods suited to their individual needs. She is a member of the American Association for Marriage and Family Therapy and the American Psychological Association.Tysa attributes her success to her own life experiences. Having gone through a great deal in her own life, she believes those experiences have shaped her into an effective and empathetic therapist who can truly connect with and understand her clients. She credits this personal foundation as the source of her empathy and effectiveness as a clinician. Her career path has also been shaped by a mentor who recognized her potential early on. That guidance taught her the importance of trusting her instincts and reinforced her confidence in her clinical abilities.The best career advice Tysa has received is to trust herself. She considers the most valuable supervision and guidance she ever received to be learning to rely on her own intuition and on her abilities within her profession. That lesson continues to inform the way she works with clients and the way she mentors others.For young women entering the mental health field, Tysa's advice is not to take the shortcut. Although a faster route through school and licensure can feel tempting, she believes it is essential to gain real experience before becoming licensed. She has seen many people pursue social work as a quicker path to private therapy practice, yet that training often does not include individual therapy, family systems, couples work, or the clinical foundations needed to be fully effective as a therapist. She values social work as incredibly important and necessary, while recognizing that it serves a different purpose, one rooted more in connecting people with resources and support. Her guidance to young women is to choose a degree and training path that genuinely prepares them for the specific work they want to do.Looking at the challenges in her field, Tysa identifies one of the biggest as knowing when to expand. For a growing private practice, recognizing the right moment to hire other therapists and develop into a group practice is a significant decision. She continues to navigate that turning point as she considers how best to bring on employees and extend her reach.Forward progress is one of Tysa's highest values. Learning and continually moving forward matter deeply to her, and she believes there is always something new to understand. She tries to stay curious in both her work and her life. Guided by this belief in continual growth, she remains committed to lifelong learning, personally and professionally, and encourages the same spirit of curiosity and forward progress in those she mentors and treats.Outside of her practice, Tysa leads an active, adventure-filled life that mirrors the energy and passion she brings to her therapeutic work. An avid snow skier, she spends her summers paddleboarding, boating, and lake surfing, and she enjoys staying active through pickleball. A devoted fan of live music and musical theater, she finds joy and inspiration in concerts and stage performances. These pursuits help sustain the balance and enthusiasm she brings to every session.By combining specialized trauma training with authenticity, empathy, and a deep belief in each person's capacity to heal, Tysa has built a practice where clients feel understood and supported. Her commitment to growth, both her own and that of the people she serves, continues to shape her work. Through her dedication to helping individuals, couples, and families find resilience and lasting change, Tysa Slade is making a meaningful difference in the lives of those who trust her with their healing.Learn More about Tysa Slade:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women Features Tysa Slade: Helping Clients Build Resilience And Empowerment Through Trauma-Informed Care News Provided By Influential Women October 22, 2026, 11:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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