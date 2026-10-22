Influential Women Highlights Roma Wadhi Ghai: Shaping AI-Enabled Teams Through Culture And Human-Centered Leadership

SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Vice President, HR Business Partner, Product Engineering Groups at Intel Corporation – Guiding Product & Engineering Leaders Through Transformation, Culture Change, and Leadership DevelopmentSan Francisco Bay Area, California – Roma Wadhi Ghai serves as Vice President, HR Business Partner for Intel's Product Engineering Groups, where she partners with engineering and product leaders to accelerate business performance, strengthen organizational effectiveness, and build the culture and leadership capabilities needed to thrive in an AI-driven future. With more than two decades of experience across human resources, consulting, accounting, and finance, Roma is recognized for helping large global technology organizations navigate transformation while keeping people, culture, and business outcomes deeply connected.Before joining Intel, Roma held HR leadership roles at Adobe, Meta Reality Labs, Maxim Integrated, and PwC, where she partnered with executives to navigate organizational transformation, rapid innovation, workforce planning, mergers and acquisitions, leadership transitions, and large-scale change. Throughout her career, she has helped organizations redesign operating models, strengthen leadership effectiveness, build future-ready talent strategies, and leverage emerging technologies, including AI, to improve both business performance and employee experience. Her unique blend of business acumen, financial expertise, and human-centered leadership has made her a trusted partner in helping organizations navigate complexity and transform for the future.A passionate advocate for the future of work, Roma believes the most successful organizations will embrace AI while strengthening the human capabilities that drive innovation, collaboration, and performance. She works with leaders to create AI-ready organizations by building adaptable operating models, developing future-focused leadership capabilities, and fostering cultures where people can do their best work.Roma attributes much of her success to a growth mindset and a commitment to continuous learning. Throughout her career, she has embraced new challenges across disciplines, industries, and geographies while remaining open to reinvention and growth. She believes careers are not defined by a fixed path but by a willingness to learn, evolve, and create opportunities. Her leadership philosophy is grounded in listening, learning, empowering others, and building together. She creates environments where transparency, accountability, curiosity, and collaboration thrive, helping teams achieve meaningful business results while staying connected to a shared purpose.Her advice to women entering the workforce is simple: think bigger than the path that has been defined for you. She encourages aspiring leaders to adopt a learning mindset, remain open to unexpected opportunities, and recognize empathy as a powerful leadership strength. She believes some of the most meaningful leadership moments come from everyday actions that help others grow, succeed, and realize their potential.Beyond her corporate responsibilities, Roma is committed to developing future leaders and expanding access to opportunity. Through her involvement with Neythri ( ), which advances South Asian women in leadership, and Child Advocates of Silicon Valley ( ), which advocates for children in foster care, she supports organizations dedicated to helping others thrive. These commitments reflect her belief that leadership is measured by impact, not title.Through her leadership at Intel and her commitment to helping organizations navigate the intersection of technology, culture, and people, Roma continues to help shape organizations that transform with purpose, lead with empathy, and thrive in the age of AI.Learn More about Roma Wadhi Ghai:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women Highlights Roma Wadhi Ghai: Shaping AI-Enabled Teams Through Culture And Human-Centered Leadership News Provided By Influential Women October 22, 2026, 11:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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