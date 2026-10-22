Influential Women Profiles Mary Hartwell: Building Trusted, Governed Data As The Foundation For Responsible AI

PALM CITY, FL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Founder of Hartwell & Co. Helps Organizations Strengthen AI Readiness, Data Governance, and Enterprise Data Management Through Strategic Advisory WorkPalm City, Florida – Mary Hartwell is the founder of Hartwell & Co., a woman-owned advisory practice that helps organizations strengthen AI readiness, data governance, and enterprise data management. A recognized leader in AI governance, data governance, and enterprise data transformation, she brings nearly three decades of experience helping global organizations build trusted, scalable, and business-driven governance programs. Through executive advisory, strategic planning, and governance consulting, she partners with business leaders to develop sustainable frameworks that align people, processes, and technology with measurable outcomes. Her expertise earned her the 2026 Data Governance Award, and she is widely respected as an author and thought leader on AI governance, data literacy, and enterprise data strategy.Throughout her career, Mary has established enterprise data governance initiatives from the ground up at major organizations, including Syniti, IBM, United Technologies, II-VI Incorporated, and Axiall Corporation. Combining strategic vision with operational execution, she has led large-scale SAP S/4HANA transformations, master data management initiatives, and AI readiness programs that enable organizations to improve data quality, accelerate digital transformation, and adopt emerging technologies with confidence. As the former Global Practice Lead for Data Governance at Syniti, she unified a global practice spanning multiple regions while developing go-to-market strategies, advisory services, and delivery methodologies. She has built high-performing teams, established governance councils and operating models, and advised Fortune 500 organizations on integrating governance into enterprise operations. A graduate of Mount Aloysius College with a Bachelor of Business Administration, she also studied Electrical Engineering Technology at Penn State University and holds SAP certifications in procurement processes and financial accounting.At the heart of Mary's philosophy is the belief that successful AI initiatives begin with trusted, governed data. She sees governance not simply as a compliance function but as essential infrastructure for innovation, analytics, and long-term business value. Her articles and insights have appeared in NODE Magazine, the Syniti Blog, Connectivity for IR, and TechNovice. In her Influential Women article, Who's Minding the Farm?, she examines how companies racing toward AI efficiency risk losing the institutional knowledge carried by their most experienced employees. She urges leaders to map the expertise they cannot afford to lose, to repurpose seasoned people as reviewers and trainers of AI systems, and to treat organizational knowledge as part of their data strategy. She argues that AI can process information but cannot replace the judgment of people who have lived through difficult situations, and that clients deserve to know who is behind the work they pay for. She also cautions that cutting experienced staff before capturing what they know can make results look efficient on paper while quietly eroding decision quality, client relationships, and the ability to recognize when a machine is wrong.Mary attributes her success to hard work, determination, and staying goal-driven. She leads by example, pays close attention to detail, and values open and honest communication. Most importantly, she strives to make a positive difference every day. The best career advice she has received is to stay determined and pursue her goals without letting obstacles stand in the way, along with the importance of being a strong team leader, a good listener, and a lifelong learner.To young women entering her industry, Mary recommends staying focused, remaining motivated, and bringing a positive attitude to their teams. She encourages them to learn from others, keep investing in their education, and build a strong professional network, qualities she believes create meaningful opportunities and long-term success. She sees one of the biggest opportunities in her field as expanding its reach to help more businesses achieve their goals through strategic planning and technology solutions that improve efficiency and support growth. The values that matter most to her are staying open to new opportunities, embracing the unexpected, and always pushing forward with a positive outlook and perseverance.Mary remains actively engaged in the professional community through the International Association of Privacy Professionals, the Data Governance Professionals Organization, EDM Council, DAMA International, and ISACA. Through these organizations, she continues to contribute to governance excellence and responsible AI adoption. Her work at Hartwell & Co. carries that commitment forward, helping organizations ask better questions and build stronger systems, guided by the idea that good questions lead to stronger systems and better outcomes. By championing a data-first, people-aware approach to AI, Mary Hartwell is helping organizations grow with confidence while preserving the human knowledge and trusted data on which lasting innovation depends.Learn More about Mary Hartwell:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women Profiles Mary Hartwell: Building Trusted, Governed Data As The Foundation For Responsible AI News Provided By Influential Women October 22, 2026, 11:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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