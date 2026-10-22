Kevuru Games Marks 15 Years Of Game Development And Art Outsourcing For Global Studios

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Oleg Goncharenko, CEO of KevuruGamesLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kevuru Games, a game development and art outsourcing studio, marks 15 years of operation in 2026. Founded in 2011, the company now employs more than 250 specialists and works with game publishers and developers worldwide, including Electronic Arts, Epic Games, and Lucasfilm.Over 15 years, Kevuru Games has built a team that covers three main areas of game production: game development, porting, and game art. Studios can hire the company for one of these areas or combine them in a single project.Game DevelopmentKevuru Games' game development team builds titles in Unity and Unreal Engine for PC, console, mobile, and VR. The team handles game design, programming, art integration, and quality assurance within one production pipeline. Services in this area include:Full-cycle development, from concept and prototype to releaseCo-development, where Kevuru Games engineers work inside a client's existing team and toolsMobile, PC, and console game development, including hyper-casual and casual titlesQuality assurance, including functional, compatibility, and performance testingTeam augmentation for studios that need extra programmers, designers, or testers for a specific production phasePorting Outsourcing ServicesThe company's porting outsourcing services help studios bring finished games to new platforms. Engineers, artists, and QA specialists adapt controls, user interfaces, and performance for each target device, from Windows and macOS to iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation. The team also prepares builds for platform certification, the review process that console and store holders require before a game goes live. Kevuru Games handled the Xbox port of Poppy Playtime: Chapter 2, the horror title from Mob Entertainment that received a 2024 Xbox Excellence Award.A typical porting team includes:A team lead who analyzes the original build and plans milestonesA project manager who tracks progress and reports to the clientGame designers who adapt mechanics, controls, and level design to the new platformArtists who adjust visuals and user interface while keeping the original art styleDevelopers who work in Unity and Unreal Engine to add platform-specific code and fix bugsQA engineers who test the port against store and console certification requirementsGame ArtGame art is a core part of the studio's work. Among game art outsourcing companies that serve both large publishers and independent developers, Kevuru Games covers the full art pipeline for 2D and 3D projects:Concept art for characters, environments, and props2D art, including characters, backgrounds, user interface, and slot game art3D modeling and texturing for characters, environments, and props2D and 3D animation, including character animation and cinematic sequencesVisual effects for gameplay, user interface, and trailersArt directors and project managers on the Kevuru Games side keep the visual style consistent across large volumes of content, which matters for live games that release new seasons and events. According to the company, most of its animators are mid-level or senior specialists.How Kevuru Games Works With ClientsEach project starts with a brief and an estimate, and the work then follows the model that fits the client's production:Full-cycle production, where Kevuru Games manages the project from concept to releaseCo-development, where the studio takes ownership of a defined part of a game, such as a platform port or an art packageTeam augmentation, where specialists join the client's team and follow the client's processesA dedicated project manager and, for art projects, an art director on the Kevuru Games sideRegular progress reports and reviews at each milestoneWork under non-disclosure agreements, with intellectual property rights for code, art, and source files transferred to the client upon deliveryStudios can request a project estimate for game development, porting, or art production through the company website.About Kevuru GamesKevuru Games is a game development and art outsourcing studio founded in 2011. The company employs more than 250 specialists in game art, animation, game development, porting, quality assurance, and localization, and works with publishers and developers worldwide. More information is available at .

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Kevuru Games Marks 15 Years of Game Development and Art Outsourcing for Global Studios News Provided By Alltegrio October 22, 2026, 11:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry, Technology



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