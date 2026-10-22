Emudhra To Exit Global SSL/TLS Certificate Business

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Will Sharpen Focus on Core Enterprise Solutions and trust services other than SSL/TLS

eMudhra Limited (NSE:EMUDHRA)

BENGALURU, INDIA, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- eMudhra Limited (BSE: 543533 | NSE: EMUDHRA), a global digital trust company, today announced that its Board has decided to voluntarily withdraw from the global SSL/TLS certificate business.

Mr. V. Srinivasan, Chairman, eMudhra Limited referred to the recent incident relating to its global SSL/TLS certificate and indicated that eMudhra handled the recent incident diligently, revoking the affected CAs within 14 hours of discovery and disclosing promptly. There were no end entity certificates issued out of the affected CA's. Its infrastructure was not compromised and no data was breached. All physical and logical security controls remained intact.

He added that global SSL/TLS is a small part of eMudhra's business contributing to about 1% of the global revenue. Due to increasing data sovereignty & compliance requirements, complexity and cost associated with this business is increasing over the years. This, paired with the fact that some of the large entities issue the SSL/TLS free of cost, the business potential and RoI of this line of business also has considerably reduced for eMudhra when measured against our cumulative revenue base.

However, the level of social media amplification around this incident has brought scrutiny that is out of proportion to SSL/TLS's place in our business. In view of this, after detailed deliberations our board has concluded that withdrawing from global SSL/TLS is the right decision for eMudhra and its shareholders. For many certifying authorities, SSL/TLS is the whole business. For eMudhra it is one part of a much broader digital solutions portfolio. We will put our energy where we create the most value for customers with Sharpened Focus on Core Enterprise Solutions and trust services other than SSL/TLS.

Seamless transition for customers

Our G1 RSA roots will continue to serve customers until this transition is complete as we work with browser programs and our customers to enable this transition. eMudhra will reach out to affected customers to replace any certificate free of cost from partners through the transition. Revocation and certificate status services will keep running until every issued certificate has expired or been replaced. eMudhra will complete its remaining commitments to the browser root programs, including a full root-cause report.

Core businesses unaffected

eMudhra's global SSL/TLS infrastructure runs separately from its other operations. The company's Global digital signature certificate (DSC), eSign, and other signing services, including those in India, its enterprise PKI Solutions (emCA, CertiNext platforms), emSigner eSignature Suite, and its identity and authentication solutions (SecurePass, emAS) are not affected and continue to operate as normal.

About eMudhra

With over 17 years of expertise, eMudhra is a global provider of digital identity, trust, and security solutions, enabling secure digital transformation for banks and financial institutions (BFSI), enterprises, and governments across more than 35 countries worldwide. Its product suite spans CertiNext (PKI and certificate lifecycle management), SecurePass (identity and access management, multi-factor authentication and converged identity), and PrivaTrust (data discovery and consent management for global data-privacy compliance and DSARs), delivering high-assurance digital trust at population scale.



Sudesh Kumar

eMudhra Limited

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eMudhra to Exit global SSL/TLS Certificate Business News Provided By eMudhra Limted October 22, 2026, 11:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, International Organizations, Law, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology, World & Regional...



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