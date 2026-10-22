2026 Pinnacle World Long Drive Tour Crowns Three Champions

2026 Pinnacle World Long Drive Champions include (left to right) Robert Oristaglio in the Senior Division, Nick DiLeo in the Open Division, and Abby Marting in the Women's Division.

2026 Pinnacle World Long Drive Championship

World championship competition combines charitable giving and opportunities for junior golfers and Special Olympics athletes

- David Livingston, chief commercial officer for World Long DriveRENO, NV, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Three world champions earned their titles, junior golfers and Special Olympics athletes competed on the championship stage, and donations supported programs that expand access to golf as the 2026 Pinnacle World Long Drive Championship made its Reno Tahoe debut. The broadcast debut of the Championships will air on the Golf Channel on Tuesday, Dec. 1, at 9 pm EST.Held at Wildcreek Golf Course in Sparks, Nevada, the three-day championship concluded Saturday, October 17, with victories by Nick DiLeo in the Open Division, Abby Marting in the Women's Division and Robert Oristaglio in the Senior Division. Athletes representing 13 countries competed in the event, presented by Silver Legacy, Eldorado and Circus Circus Reno, a Caesars Rewards Destination.Building a Bigger Future in Reno TahoeThe event marked the first year of a three-year agreement establishing Reno Tahoe as its home, providing a foundation to grow the competition, fan experience and community involvement in the years ahead.“Reno Tahoe provides our athletes and fans an incredible setting for 'Golf at Full Throttle,'” said David Livingston, chief commercial officer for World Long Drive.“The elevation, climate, golf culture and support from Caesars, Visit Reno Tahoe and Wildcreek Golf Course made this a strong first year. Just as meaningful were the opportunities to welcome First Tee Northern Nevada and Special Olympics golfers to the championship stage and support their programs. This was the beginning of a three-year commitment, and we're excited to build on it with a bigger, better championship and deeper community connections each year.”Three World Champions CrownedIn the Open Division, WLD rookie Nick DiLeo capped his debut season with a 421-yard drive in the final round to capture the world title. Runner-up Colton Casto was unable to land a drive in bounds during the final round.In the Women's Division, Abby Marting emerged from a field of 24 competitors and secured the championship with a 347-yard drive, defeating Kyung Hyun Park, whose longest final-round drive measured 290 yards.In the Senior Division, for athletes ages 45 and older, Robert Oristaglio claimed the title with a 399-yard drive, finishing ahead of Ryan Ehlers' 373-yard drive.A Championship with Community ImpactBeyond the world titles, the event supported First Tee Northern Nevada and Special Olympics Golf through charitable donations and dedicated competitions that gave their athletes an opportunity to experience World Long Drive firsthand.“Special Olympics is excited to collaborate with World Long Drive and grateful for the opportunity to showcase our golfers on the World Championship stage,” said Gary Cimaglia, VP of Sports, Special Olympics North America.“We appreciate World Long Drive's commitment to creating this competition opportunity and look forward to growing our relationship in the future.”First Tee Northern Nevada helps young people build character, confidence and life skills through golf. Its programs combine athletic development with social-emotional learning in a safe, positive environment.On Championship Saturday, World Long Drive hosted a First Tee Northern Nevada Championship for qualifying junior golfers in four divisions: Boys 12–14, Boys 15–17, Girls 12–14 and Girls 15–17. Luke Swanson delivered a standout performance, winning the Boys 15–17 division with a 387-yard drive.Special Olympics golfers also took the championship stage, with Scott Rohrer of Special Olympics South Carolina hitting a 351-yard winning drive.For more information, please visit .

Rob Kremer

Kremer Communications

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2026 Pinnacle World Long Drive Tour Crowns Three Champions News Provided By Kremer Communications October 22, 2026, 11:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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