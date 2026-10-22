Bihar: 3 Accused In Retired Customs Officer's Murder Case Produced In Court On Foot

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 22 (IANS) In an unusual move, Bhojpur police on Thursday escorted three accused in the murder of a retired customs officer, Ramkumar Singh, on foot from Nawada police station to the Arrah Civil Court, covering a distance of around 1.5 km.

The accused were taken to court without their faces covered, amid tight security provided by 40 to 50 police personnel.

Crowds gathered on both sides of the road as the police escorted them to the court.

According to police sources, this was the first such instance in Bhojpur district in which accused in a high-profile murder case were escorted on foot from a police station to the civil court.

Ramkumar Singh was shot dead on the morning of October 15 in the Kanakpuri locality under the jurisdiction of Nawada police station.

Following the murder, police launched an investigation and have arrested three suspects so far.

The accused have been identified as Chandan Singh, a resident of Singahi locality under the Town police station area; Tipu Kumar, a resident of Chandwa locality under Nawada police station; and Abhishek, a resident of Bind Toli locality under the Town police station area in Arrah city.

Police investigations have indicated that the murder was a contract killing.

According to investigators, an advance payment of Rs 2 lakh was allegedly made to execute the murder.

The investigation is now focused on identifying the alleged conspirators, establishing the total amount paid for the killing and determining the roles of the hired shooters and other individuals involved in the plot.

Police are also examining the circumstances surrounding the murder and the possible involvement of additional suspects. Further investigation into the case is underway.

The Bhojpur police have registered an FIR under the relevant sections of murder and criminal conspiracy against these three accused and unidentified individuals.

The family members have already suspected that a plot of land of 14 Kaththa in Arrah city could be the reason for the murder.