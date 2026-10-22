Delhi L-G Makes Surprise Visit To Police Station In Dwarka

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) Emphasising security, Delhi Lieutenant Governor T.S. Sandhu on Thursday made a surprise visit to a police station in Dwarka and assessed grievance redressal facilities for citizens.

In a message on X, Sandhu wrote,“A #SurakshitDilli is the foundation of a #ViksitDilli.”

“Made an impromptu visit to Dwarka Police Station, Sector 23, today to review operational readiness, policing infrastructure and the quality of citizen-facing services,” he wrote on X.

“Interacted with police personnel and assessed grievance redressal mechanisms, emergency response preparedness and local surveillance systems, with a focus on outcomes that matter to citizens - swift grievance resolution, timely emergency assistance, safer neighbourhoods and respectful, transparent public dealing,” wrote the Lieutenant Governor.

“Emphasised proactive patrolling, time-bound response and accountable service delivery to strengthen public trust and ensure that policing translates into tangible improvements in citizens' everyday safety and security,” he wrote on X.

Earlier, the Lieutenant Governor wrote,“The Joined Hon'ble Union Home & Cooperation Minister Shri @AmitShahJi, Hon'ble CM Smt. @gupta_rekha Ji, Hon'ble Union MoS Shri @hdmalhotraJi and other dignitaries at Dwarka for the launch of Rs 8,941 crore Yamuna rejuvenation projects.”

Sandhu wrote,“Reviving the Yamuna requires systemic solutions, not temporary fixes. Advanced treatment plants, decentralised STPs, drain interception and expanded sewer networks will help curb untreated discharge and restore Delhi's lifeline. A cleaner Yamuna is vital to #ViksitDilli. Our focus is on time-bound execution, accountability and measurable results on the ground.”

In a meeting with prosecutors, the Lieutenant Governor stressed the need to address avoidable delays and lapses in court trials to ensure that the Directorate of Prosecution achieves a better conviction rate.

Sandhu expressed concern over low conviction rates, mounting case pendency and delays in disposal of court matters in the National Capital.

He stressed strengthening pre-trial scrutiny of charge-sheets, minimising adjournments and ensuring timely production of witnesses.