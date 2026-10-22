NIA Arrests 2 More Accused In Counterfeit Currency Racket At Saharanpur PNB Chest

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two main conspirators in the illegal printing and supplying of a huge quantity of fake Indian currency notes which, through various other accused, reached the currency chest of PNB, Saharanpur, an official said on Thursday.

Ajay Kumar was arrested on October 16 from Ambala, Haryana, and Harish Rounta, on October 22 from Manali, Himachal Pradesh, the NIA said.

Ajay Kumar and Harish Rounta are also close associates of arrested accused Adesh Choudhary and other arrested accused in this conspiracy relating to the placement of counterfeit Indian currency notes in the Punjab National Bank Currency Chest, Civil Lines, Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, in case RC-02/2026/NIA/LKW, said the NIA.

On August 29, Police Station Sadar Bazar, District Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, received credible information regarding the recovery of counterfeit Indian currency notes with a face value of Rs 17.29 crores from the PNB, the NIA said.

The involvement of three employees of the bank also surfaced during the inquiry, and they were accordingly suspended by the bank, it said.

The case was initially registered as FIR No. 0431/2026 at Police Station Sadar Bazar, District Saharanpur, UP, under section 178 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, against three accused and was re-registered by the NIA on September 3.

Earlier, on September 7, 15, 20 and 22, the NIA arrested FIR-named accused Amit Kumar and key accused persons Adesh Choudhary, Mukesh Kumar, Rajender and Nitu.

Investigation is ongoing to unravel the complete conspiracy and to arrest the remaining co-accused persons and suspects, said the NIA.

At the time of the arrest of Adesh Choudhary on September 7, the NIA said the contractual driver attached to the PNB currency chest was a resident of Gangoh Road in New Nandpuri Colony under Qutub Sher Police Station in Manak Mau of Saharanpur and among the key accused in the case.

Officials said Choudhary is suspected of playing an important role in the larger racket involving the circulation of high-value fake currency notes.